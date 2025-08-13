Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Fade the Yankees Against the Twins)
The MLB season marches on, and as usual, we have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on Wednesday. If you're looking to place a few bets, you've come to the right spot. On today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I have a little something for everyone, including a favorite, an underdog, and a total bet for today's slate.
Let's dive into my best bets.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Twins +129 vs. Yankees (via DraftKings)
- Blue Jays -130 vs. Cubs (via Caesars)
- Braves vs. Mets OVER 9 -110 (via FanDuel)
Twins vs. Yankees Prediction
The New York Yankees have had a less-than-stellar past few months, and I'm going to fade them again tonight as they're set as home favorites against the Minnesota Twins. Since the All-Star Break, the Yankees rank just 17th in OPS, only one spot above the Twins, but Minnesota has the better batting average at .235 compared to New York at .224.
Not only that, but the Twins have a significant advantage when it comes to starting pitchers. Joe Ryan (2.79 ERA) gets the start for the Twins, and he'll face off against Cam Schlittler (4.39 ERA) of the Yankees. I think the Twins have plenty of value at their +129 price tag.
Pick: Twins +129
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prediction
If you haven't believed in the Blue Jays yet, it's time to jump on the bandwagon. Since the All-Star Break, the Blue Jays have a batting average of .314 with an OPS of .900, both are the best marks in the Majors in that time frame. The Cubs, on the other hand, have a batting average of .248, while ranking 23rd in OPS at .697.
The Blue Jays have been the significantly better team, and they have Kevin Gausman (3.85 ERA) on the mound for them tonight. That makes Toronto a no-brainer of a bet at -130 odds.
Pick: Blue Jays -130
Braves vs. Mets Prediction
I'm going to sit back and root for runs in this NL East showdown. Carlos Carrasco gets the start for the Braves, and he has a rough ERA of 6.18 on the season. David Peterson gets the start for the Mets, and while his 2.98 ERA is impressive, his 3.45 FIP shows that there could be some regression in his near future.
The Mets' offense got off to a slow start after the All-Star Break, but they've since woken up, scoring a combined 19 runs in their last two games. If that continues tonight, we could see the OVER cashing once again.
Pick: OVER 9 (-110)
