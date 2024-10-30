Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (How to Bet on Jack Flaherty in Possible World Series Clinching Win)
In another possible World Series clinching win, the Dodgers will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty while the Yankees count on ace Gerrit Cole to extend the season.
In what could be the last baseball game of the season, we have a handful of bets ready for you, including how to bet the total in this one, a pitcher prop, and a home run prop for a Dodgers slugger.
Get ready to wager on Game 5 below!
Best Bets for World Series Game 5
- First Five Under 4.5 (-130)
- Jack Flaherty UNDER 15.5 Outs (-160)
- Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+6300
Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook
First Five Under 4.5 (-130)
Cole and Flaherty each showcased elite stuff in the opener of this series, which makes me confident this game can go under despite the hitter-friendly conditions at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees ace tossed six innings of one-run ball while allowing only four hits and Flaherty pitched five-and-a-third of two-run ball, only allowing a two-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton.
Both pitchers had the upper hand, and with the thought of an elimination game, I expect we see another pitcher’s duel early in this one.
The Dodgers will need solid innings from Flaherty after a bullpen game in Game 4, and while he has been up-and-down this series, the team has been able to string together fine outings thus far in the postseason.
Meanwhile, Cole has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball since the start of the playoffs, allowing seven earned runs across more than 22 innings while striking out nearly three batters to every walk dished out.
I’m going to side with the first five under in what can be a cagey start to this elimination game.
Jack Flaherty UNDER 15.5 Outs (-160)
Flaherty has gone under this mark in only one of four postseason starts, but given the nature of this game and the hitter-friendly conditions at Yankee Stadium, I believe we see a more tactical approach from Flaherty that can see him run up a higher pitch count.
He only walked one batter in his Game 1 start that lasted 16 outs, down from the four he walked in his second NLCS start.
However, given the stakes of this game, I can envision manager Dave Roberts quickly going to the bullpen that has navigated tricky waters already this season.
Flaherty has had suspect control, but even in a strong outing, I can see him getting to his threshold faster against a Yankees lineup that is off of its best showing of the postseason, hanging 11 runs on the Dodgers in Game 4.
Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+630)
Hernandez went deep in Game 2 but has drifted out farther than the rest of his sweet-swinging teammates in the Los Angeles order.
The 2024 Home Run Derby Champion is hitting just fine this series, posting a hit in all four games in addition to the two-run homer in Game 2.
While Gerrit Cole poses a tough test on the mound, the Yankees bullpen has proven to be vulnerable to the long ball this series, and at price, I’ll take Hernandez to get a hold of one in the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.