Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (How to Bet the Subway Series)
The MLB season marches on as we approach the halfway point of 2024 campaign.
If you're looking for a few bets to place to help you get through this Tuesday, you've come to the right place. I'm locked in on three bets including a play on today's pitcher's duel between Ranger Suarez and Tarik Skubal.
Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Phillies vs. Tigers UNDER 7.5 (-110)
- Brewers -120 vs. Rangers
- Mets +120 vs. Yankees
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Phillies vs. Tigers Prediction
If you're a fan of pitching, this showdown between the Phillies and Tigers is going to be must-watch television. Tarik Skubal is the betting favorite to win the AL Cy Young and Ranger Suarez is one of the top contenders to win the NL Cy Young and now the two pitchers will face-off in today's interleague showdown.
It may seem like the obvious bet, but I'm going to take the UNDER 7.5 in this one. Not only are the Phillies starting Saurez and his 1.75 ERA tonight, but their bullpen has also been the best in the Majors over the last 30 days, sporting a bullpen ERA of 1.92.
This is a pitcher's duel no matter which way you look at it. Expect a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-110)
Brewers vs. Rangers Prediction
It's time to sell your stock in the Texas Rangers. Their offense has been one of the worst in baseball lately, ranking 26th in OPS over the past 30 days. Their bullpen hasn't been great either, rocking a bullpen ERA of 3.59 over the same time frame.
Andrew Heaney gets the start for them against the Brewers tonight and he has a 2-8 record on the season along with a 4.21 ERA.
It's clear to me the Brewers have the advantage in this game both offensive and defensively, but yet are just slight home favorites. I won't hesitate to back Milwaukee in this one.
Pick: Brewers -124
Yankees vs. Mets Prediction
If the Subway Series is happening, we're going to bet on it.
Despite the Yankees being the better overall team this season, I'm going to back the Mets as home underdogs based on their play over the last month.
Over the last 30 days, the Mets are second in the Majors in OPS at .804 and 12th in bullpen ERA (3.54). The Yankees are 12th in OPS at .731 and 21st in bullpen ERA (4.47). Advantage Mets.
It's also worth noting David Peterson (3.97 ERA) gets the start for the Mets tonight and the most notable thing about him is that he's a lefty. The Yankees has struggled against left-handed pitchers all season, ranking 16th in the Majors in OPS against them.
Give me the Mets as underdogs in tonight's opening game of the Subway Series.
Pick: Mets +120
