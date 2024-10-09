Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Mets Clinch, Dodgers and Padres bats stay hot)
Happy Hump Day! It’s time to bet on some playoff baseball.
We are on a 4-0 streak this week, let’s see if we can keep it rolling.
There are two potential elimination games today, as the Mets and Padres look to close it out at home.
Best MLB Bets Today
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Mets ML (-112)
- Dodgers/Padres over 7.4 (-120)
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction
Jose Quintana starts at home tonight for the Mets. The Phillies are typically dominant vs. left-handed pitching, but in his last outing vs. the Phillies, Quintana spun a seven-inning gem, allowing just three hits and no earned runs. Across three games pitched this season vs. Philadelphia, Quintana has a 2.81 ERA.
Ranger Suarez starts for the Phillies. Suarez has an ERA of 5.65 since the All-Star Break, allowing 15 earned runs across 22 ⅓ innings pitched in September. He’s making his first MLB start since September 27. Suarez pitched well in his last outing vs. the Mets in September, allowing two earned runs across five innings pitched. The Phillies will be ready to go to their bullpen immediately if Suarez struggles in an elimination game.
Phillies relievers have allowed 12 earned runs across just nine innings pitched in the postseason.
Mets hitters have averaged 5.67 runs per game in the postseason, second only to the Phillies, and they are coming off a 7-2 win vs. the Phillies yesterday.
It’s hard to bet against a 95-win team with a +113 run differential in the regular season, but the postseason is a new ballgame.
The Mets are hungrier.
Pick: Mets -112
Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction
The rivalry is heating up, and the Padres have a chance to close it out at home Wednesday night.
The Dodgers will start a bullpen game and have yet to name an opener. The Dodgers bullpen has allowed six earned runs across 12 ⅔ innings pitched to the Padres in the postseason. The Padres are averaging a postseason-leading six runs per game.
The Padres will start Dylan Cease tonight on short rest. Cease allowed five runs over just 3 ⅓ innings in Game 1 of this series, including a three-run home run shot to Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers are averaging the third-most runs per game in the postseason (4.67).
Both managers will have a short leash tonight, but I’ll bet on the bats to be hotter tonight.
Pick: OVER 7 (-120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
