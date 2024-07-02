Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Mets Continue Heater)
It was a quiet Monday, but Major League Baseball is back in full swing on Tuesday with a full, 15-game card for us to dive into.
July is underway, and teams will look to build on impressive months of June starting right away. The likes of the Mets and Astros have erased slow starts and are in position to make the postseason again. Will it continue on Tuesday?
Here's three of our best bets for Tuesday's MLB card.
Best MLB Bets for Tuesday, July 2nd
- Mets (-140) vs. Nationals
- Astros (-105) vs. Blue Jays
- Tigers vs. Twins (-110)
Mets vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
The Mets are the far better team when hitting left handed pitching, which is impactful when both teams are starting southpaws.
New York is fourth in OPS against lefties while the Nationals are 28th.
New York has gotten back into the Wild Card picture with its big push in June, and following an extra innings win where both bullpens are likely taxed, I'll trust Sean Manaea and the Mets bullpen to navigate a struggling Nationals lineup.
PICK: Mets ML (-140)
Astros vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I’ll ride with the streaking Astros, who took the first game of this early week series and are in line to win yet again on Tuesday.
Jose Berrios remains untrustworthy as his xERA is far higher than his actual ERA (4.50 vs. 3.38), signaling that he can face a downturn in the second half of the season.
I’ll take the better team as slight underdogs who just hit .281 as a unit in the month of June.
PICK: Astros (-105)
Tigers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
The Tigers receive the benefit of the doubt with AL Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal on the mound, but this offense isn’t up to the task.
Detroit is hitting .228 as a unit this season and ranks 28th in OPS over the balance of the season.
Meanwhile, Minnesota may be up to the task to knock around Skubal, posting the second highest OPS against southpaws.
PICK: Twins ML (-110)
