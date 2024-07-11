Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Paul Skenes vs. Aaron Civale NRFI and more)
When Paul Skenes pitches, it’s hard not to want to get in on the action. If you’re looking for creative ways to bet on the Pirates/Brewers today check out these options at DraftKings. One of them will settle early, and the other could be a long sweat.
Let’s have some fun! All bets from DraftKings
MLB Best Bets Today
- Pirates vs. Brewers NRFI (-120)
- Neither team to score 5 or more runs (+155)
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers NRFI (-120)
Rookie phenom Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates today, and besides punching batters out at a rate of nearly 12 per nine, in ten MLB starts, he has allowed a run in the first inning only three times. On average, the Brewers are scoring .37 runs per first inning this season.
On the other side of this game is Aaron Civale. Civale is certainly hittable, however, he has only allowed four first inning runs in 17 starts. For their part, the Pirates are scoring an average of just .36 runs per first inning this season, and have not scored a first inning run in their last three contests.
Neither team to score 5 or more runs (+155)
This one is a little more daring, but I like the payout here. Paul Skenes has an ERA of just 2.12 this season and he has been going deep into games. That should limit the exposure to the weak Pirates bullpen, which helps our wager. For the season, the Brewers are averaging 4.79 runs per game. The ballpark won’t do us a lot of favors, but we are going to trust Skenes to carry us.
The Pirates have averaged just 4.19 runs per game during the day, and overall they are averaging 4.20 runs per game this season. Yes, Civale is hittable, but the Brewers can go to their excellent bullpen if they need to make a move to keep the run total low.
With DraftKings setting the total at 8, that means we also have to take the under for our logic to play out. An UNDER bet on the total pays -112.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.