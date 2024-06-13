Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Place This Plus-Money Bet on Yankees vs. Royals)
We have 11 games across Major League Baseball to watch and bet on this Thursday, while a handful of teams have a travel day ahead of their weekend series.
If you're looking for some bets to place today, you've come to the right place. Not only do I have three plays locked in, but two of them are at plus-money for those of you looking for a bit of extra value.
Let's dive into them.
MLB Best Bets Today
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Yankees 1st Inning -0.5 Run Line (+210) vs. Royals
- White Sox +150 vs. Mariners
- Angels vs. Diamondbacks OVER 8.5 (-115)
Yankees 1st Inning -0.5 Run Line (+210) vs. Royals
The Yankees have been dominant in the first inning this season, leading the Majors in first inning runs with 57.
We're going to try to take advantage of that in their game today against the Royals but taking a shot on a plus-money bet. The Yankees first inning run line is set at +210, meaning New York will have to be winning by at least one run after the first inning.
They did it in a big way on Wednesday, leading 6-0 after the first. Let's hope for a similar performance today.
White Sox +150 vs. Mariners
If you're ever going to bet on the lowly White Sox, the time to do it is when Garrett Crochet is starting for them. He's been one of the few bright spots for Chicago this season, sporting a strong 3.33 ERA on the season and holding a 6-5 record despite the White Sox being just 17-52 on the season.
Most importantly, he's a lefty and the Mariners are in the bottom 10 in OPS against left-handed pitchers this season.
I'll take a shot on the White Sox as +150 underdogs tonight.
Angels vs. Diamondbacks OVER 8.5 (-115)
My favorite total bet of the night is the OVER between the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks. Neither starting pitcher enters tonight with impressive metrics. Griffin Canning has an ERA of 4.65 and Brandon Pfaadt has an ERA of 4.60.
Even if the starting pitchers survive their starts, they'll eventually have to turn to their bullpens. Over the last 30 days, the Diamondbacks are 19th in bullpen ERA at 4.07 and the Angels are 24th at 4.41.
Expect plenty of runs in this West Coast showdown.
