Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Braves vs. Pirates, Cubs vs. Mets and Blue Jays vs. Mariners)
If you're like me, you're going to spend your Saturday sitting around and watching sports. If you're going to do that, you might as well place a few bets. If you're looking to do exactly that, you've come to the right place.
I have three bets locked in for today's MLB action, including the OVER in the National League showdown between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Pirates (+130) vs. Braves via DraftKings
- Cubs vs. Mets OVER 8.5 (-120) via FanDuel
- Mariners (-124) vs. Blue Jays via FanDuel
Braves vs. Pirates Prediction
The Atlanta Braves have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS drops from .724 against righties down to .591 against lefties, which is the fourth-lowest OPS against left-handed pitchers in the Majors. Tonight, they face Andrew Heaney of the Pirates, who is a lefty with a strong 3.18 ERA.
That's enough for me to dabble on the Pirates to pull off the upset as home underdogs.
Pick: Pirates +130
Cubs vs. Mets Prediction
In a game between two of the best offenses in baseball, I'm going to go ahead and bet the OVER. The Chicago Cubs rank third in the Majors in OPS at .778, and the Mets are right behind them in fifth at .761. The Mets have been even better of late, ranking third in OPS at .852 over the past two weeks.
A glaring weakness for the Cubs this season has been their bullpen, which ranks 21st in ERA at 4.51. Another sign we could see a high-scoring affair tonight.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this National League matchup.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-120)
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Prediction
Bowden Francis has struggled to start this season. Not only does he have a 5.66 ERA and a 1.371 WHIP, but his 6.79 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) points to potential further regression for their young arm.
The Blue Jays, unfortunately, don't have the offense to make up for their shortcoming on the mound. They rank just 22nd in OPS this season at .678, well below the Mariners, who come in at eighth at .739. The Mariners' offense has also been red-hot of late, ranking fifth in OPS at .823 over the past two weeks.
I'm surprised the Mariners are only slight favorites at home tonight.
Pick: Mariners -124
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
