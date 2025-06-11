Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Padres, Yankees-Royals, Mariners-D-Backs)
Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action features a ton of afternoon matchups, including the series finale between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.
San Diego is just a game back of the Dodgers in the NL West standings after picking up an 11-1 win on Tuesday, but it is still in third place in the division since the San Francisco Giants (0.5 games back of L.A.) have won six in a row.
There’s a total that I’m eyeing in the Dodgers-Padres series finale, as well as two other plays for Wednesday’s MLB action.
Here’s a full breakdown of the picks in today’s Walk-Off Wagers.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 11
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres OVER 10 (-104)
- Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-112) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals UNDER 9 (-121)
Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres OVER 10 (-104)
The Dodgers and Padres have combined for 15 and 12 runs in the first two games of this series, but Wednesday’s pitching matchup may be the worst one in this matchup.
Los Angeles has youngster Justin Wrobleski (7.20 ERA) on the mound for this matchup against San Diego’s Randy Vasquez, who ranks in the fifth percentile in expected ERA this season (5.84).
Los Angeles is No. 2 in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), and it enters this game with the most runs scored by any team in MLB. I expect the Dodgers to get to Vasquez, who has been due for regression all season, even though he has a 3.69 ERA.
Vasquez has a 1.45 WHIP and a FIP north of 5.00 in the 2025 campaign.
With Wrobleski allowing 12 runs in his first 15.0 innings of work this season, I think we could see a high-scoring affair once again in this series finale.
Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-112) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners need a win on Wednesday afternoon to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and they have one of the best pitchers on the mound to stop the bleeding.
Bryan Woo (3.07 ERA) gets the ball for Seattle against Eduardo Rodriguez, who has a 6.70 ERA and a shocking 1.65 WHIP in the 2025 season.
E-Rod has led the D-Backs to just a 4-6 record in his 10 outings, and he’s allowed four or more runs in six of those appearances.
While Woo has three outings with four or more runs allowed this season, the righty ranks in the 96th percentile in pitching run value and the 72nd percentile in expected ERA in the 2025 season.
He should get the Mariners on track in this series finale.
New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals UNDER 9 (-121)
The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals played a high-scoring game – mainly led by the New York offense – on Tuesday, but I expect a lower-scoring matchup on Wednesday.
Kris Bubic (1.43 ERA) is on the mound for the Royals, and he has just three outings all season where he’s given up two or more earned runs. Since the start of May, Bubic has a 0.69 ERA, allowing just three runs in 39.1 innings of work.
The Yankees counter with Clarke Schmidt in this matchup, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in eight of his nine starts while posting a 3.07 expected ERA (79th percentile in MLB).
So far in 2025, the Royals have been one of the best UNDER teams in the league (39-27-1), and they’ve combined for nine or fewer runs in nine of Bubic’s 12 starts. I love the UNDER in Game 2 of this series.
