Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers vs. Phillies, Marlins vs. Braves)

You know that summer is just around the corner when we can all sit back and relax on a Saturday and watch baseball from Noon until bedtime, and that's exactly what we have in store for us today.
We might as well place a few bets on today's baseball action to make the games even more exciting. If you're looking for a few wagers, you've come to the right place. I have three locked in, including one on today's marquee matchup between the Dodgers and Phillies. Let's dive into them.
Astros vs. Twins Prediction
We're going to try our best to take advantage of some outlier numbers through the first week of the season and one that sticks out to me has been the offense of the Minnesota Twins. They are dead last in the Majors so far in both batting average (.180) and OPS (.534). Will they improve those numbers at some point? Yes. Will it happen today against a strong Astros team? I'm not so sure.
I'll trust Spencer Arrighetti to best Bailey Ober in this American League showdown with Houston set as the betting underdog.
Pick: Astros +110 via FanDuel
Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction
To the surprise of no one, the Dodgers and Phillies have had two of the hottest offenses in baseball to start the year. They rank third and sixth in OPS through the first week of the 2025 campaign, so we're going to try to ride those numbers and bet the OVER in this potential NLCS preview.
Both starting pitchers, Roki Sasaki and Aaron Nola, had rough first starts to their season, and while a turnaround is likely, we could take advantage of two pitchers who will need a few more starts to hit their stride.
I'll sit back and root for runs in this must-watch matchup.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-113) via FanDuel
Marlins vs. Braves Prediction
The Atlanta Braves are going to turn things around at some point this season, but we can't just assume their 1-7 record is a fluke and will fix itself within days. The fact of the matter is they're batting just .190 so far this season, and their bats have shown little pop. We can't treat them as an elite team in the Majors until they prove it in 2025, therefore, I don't think they have any business being this big of a favorite against the Marlins today.
That's especially true considering they have AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound, who still has plenty to prove at the Major League level before he can be trusted as this big of a favorite.
You can get aggressive and bet the Marlins on the moneyline, but I like we can bet the +1.5 run line at -102 odds so that's how I'm going to play this game.
Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-102) via FanDuel
