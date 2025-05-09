Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers vs. Rangers, Yankees vs. Athletics, and More)
If you're looking to place a few bets for Friday night's action, you've come to the right place. I have something for everyone today with a wager on a favorite, an underdog, and a total for today's action. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Tigers -1.5 (-120) vs. Rangers via Caesars
- White Sox +130 vs. Marlins via Caesars
- Yankees vs. Athletics OVER 10.5 (-115) via BetMGM
Rangers vs. Tigers Prediction
There's too much to like about the Tigers in this game not to bet them to cover the -1.5 run line. First of all, Tarik Skubal, one of the best pitchers in baseball, will get the start for the Tigers, and he'll face Patrick Corbin, who has overperformed with a 3.28 ERA based on his 4.81 FIP and 1.500 WHIP.
Offensively, the Tigers rank third in the Majors in OPS against lefties at .817, and they're also second in overall OPS over the past 14 days at .847. They are both elite against left-handed pitchers while also being red-hot coming into tonight. The Rangers, meanwhile, are 21st in OPS against lefties (.622) this season and 26th in OPS (.633) over the past 14 days.
Finally, the Tigers' bullpen has also been one of the best in the Majors, sporting a bullpen ERA of 2.43. The Rangers are 17th in bullpen ERA at 4.03.
All signs point to this being a big time Tigers win.
Pick: Tigers -1.5 (-120)
Marlins vs. White Sox Prediction
The White Sox have been bad this season, but they're not so bad to not be worth a bet as +132 home underdogs against another struggling team in the Miami Marlins.
One area the White Sox have an advantage is bullpen ERA. Miami's bullpen has cost the Marlins plenty of wins this season, rocking a 5.32 bullpen ERA, the fourth-highest in the Majors.
Offensively, the White Sox have a slightly better OPS at .659 compared to the Marlins at .643. The Marlins do have an advantage when it comes to the matchup between starters with Max Meyer (3.92 ERA) on the mound, but there's enough there in other areas to justify a bet on Chicago.
Pick: White Sox +132
Yankees vs. Athletics Prediciton
Two of the best offenses in baseball this season will face each other in the final game of the night. The Yankees lead all Major League Baseball teams with an OPS of .807. What's more surprising is the Athletics, who come into tonight ranking 10th in OPS at .740.
The starting pitching matchup also points to this being a high-scoring affair. Will Warren (5.65 ERA) of the Yankees will take on Osvaldo Bido (4.71 ERA) of the Athletics.
Let's sit back and root for runs in tonight's final game.
Pick: OVER 10.5 (-115)
