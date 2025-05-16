Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for White Sox vs. Cubs, Red Sox vs. Braves, and More)
There's no better way to start your weekend than by cashing in on a few MLB bets to boost your bankroll ahead of Saturday's action. If that's what you're looking to do, you've come to the right place. I've dove into today's games and have come out with three bets I love, including for the Red Sox to beat the Braves in Boston.
Let's dive into it.
Top MLB Picks Today
- White Sox +188 vs. Cubs
- Red Sox -112 vs. Braves
- Twins -110 vs. Brewers
White Sox vs. Cubs Prediction
Call me crazy, but I think +188 is a great price on the White Sox in this spot. They'll be rolling with Shane Smith as their starter, who has been a pleasant surprise for them this season. He has a strong 2.08 ERA and 1.085 WHIP in eight starts this season, and if he can string together another impressive start, he's going to give the White Sox a chance to win.
He'll face off against Cade Horton, who allowed three earned runs in his 4.0 innings he pitched in his first appearance this season. I firmly believe the White Sox have the advantage in the starting pitcher category.
It's also worth noting the Cubs' offense has cooled off a bit compared to their hot start to the season. They're just 17th in OPS over the past two weeks. That's enough to leave an opening for the White Sox to win this one as significant underdogs.
Pick: White Sox +188
Braves vs. Red Sox Prediction
The Atlanta Braves have fought back after their horrific start to the season, but I still have some concerns about their play when facing left-handed pitchers. Their OPS drops from .717 to .611 when facing lefty arms and now they have to face one of the best left-handed pitchers so far this season in Garrett Crochet, who has a 1.93 ERA on the season.
The Braves will also be rolling with a left-handed starter in Chris Sale, whose struggles continue in 2025 after winning the Cy Young last season. He'll face a Red Sox offense that's seventh in the Majors in OPS against lefties this season at .772.
In a battle of lefties, the offensive advantage goes to the Red Sox. That's enough for me to bet them at home in this one.
Pick: Red Sox -112
Twins vs. Brewers Prediction
Now offense has been worse than the Brewers' over the past two weeks. In that time frame, they rank dead last in the Majors in OPS at .568. They're also batting just .192 in that span. That makes them an auto-bet against any competent baseball team, especially one that's starting a strong pitcher in Joe Ryan. The Twins' arm has an ERA of 2.74 on the season.
Let's fade the Brewers tonight.
Pick: Twins -110
