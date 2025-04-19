Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for White Sox vs. Red Sox, Padres vs. Astros, and More)
MLB action marches on this Saturday, and we have plenty of games to watch and bet on, including several in the afternoon.
If you're looking for a few bets, you've come to the right place. I have three wagers locked in for today's slate, including a bet on the total in the battle of the Sox. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- White Sox vs. Red Sox UNDER 9 (-120) via DraftKings
- Rockies (+116) vs. Nationals via FanDuel
- Padres (-118) vs. Astros via DraftKings
White Sox vs. Red Sox Prediction
The wind is blowing out at Fenway Park, and while 13 runs were scored in the battle of the Sox on Friday night, I'm going to take the UNDER in the second game of the series on Saturday. The White Sox are the worst offensive team in the Majors this season, batting just .195 while sporting an OPS of .563. Those are both the worst marks in the Majors.
When it comes to the pitching matchup, we could be in for a strong one. Shane Smith has been impressive for Chicago through the first three weeks, rocking an ERA of 2.04. Garrett Crochet has been even better with an ERA of 1.38.
This total is a touch too high, give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 9 (-120)
Nationals vs. Rockies Prediction
It could be time for the Rockies to finally get their fourth win of the season. The Nationals have a glaring weakness right now, and it's going to cost them plenty of wins if they don't fix it soon. They enter tonight's game with a bullpen ERA of 6.86, which is over a run worse than any other bullpen in the Majors. Even if MacKenzie Gore gets off to a strong start, the Rockies are never going to be out of this game once Washington turns to its bullpen.
Now that they're on their home field, I'll take a shot on the Rockies at plus-money to pull off the upset.
Pick: Rockies +116
Padres vs. Astros Prediction
I bet the Padres to beat the Astros in their series opener last night, and the bet ended up being a losing one, but I'm sticking to my strategy and going back to the well today. The Padres lead the Majors in bullpen ERA while also ranking first in batting average and fourth in OPS. The Astros, offensively, rank 23rd and 25th in the aforementioned stats.
The Padres also have a significant pitching advantage in this one. Michael King, with his 3-0 record and 2.42 ERA, will take on Hayden Wesneski (4.00 ERA) of the Astros. I'll back San Diego as a slight favorite.
Pick: Padres -118
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
