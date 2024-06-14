SI

Walk Off Wagers: Two Plus-Money Player Props for Friday (back Chris Sale and Christian Yelich)

Jennifer Piacenti

May 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

As we head into the weekend, I have a pair of plus money player props to target for Friday’s MLB slate. 

We’ve been on a roll lately, let’s see it we can keep it going!   Let’s get bold! 

All odds according to DraftKings.

Best MLB Prop Bets for Friday, June 14th

Chris Sale over 7.5 K (+110) at DraftKings

Chris Sale gets a tasty matchup tonight vs. the Rays, so we are going to back the plus money side of this line and bet he can get to eight.  

Not only are the Rays striking out at a 25.3% clip vs. left-handed pitching (4th-highest in MLB), Sale is punching out batters at a rate of more than 11 per nine innings.  The veteran has exceeded this mark in six of his last seven starts, so the plus-money here looks enticing.  

Christian Yelich to steal a base (+245) at DraftKings

Ok, this one is more of a long shot, but consider this: Hunter Greene has allowed 26 stolen bases across his last two seasons in the league. Yelich has 40 stolen bases with a 90% success rate across that same time span.  Not only that, but Yelich’s career numbers vs. Greene suggest he should be on base and have an opportunity. In 12 career at-bats vs. Greene, he has a 1.190 OPS.  Yelich has snagged an extra base in four of his last six games, too.

For a +245 payout, I’ll bite. 

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
