Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 1
The Golden State Warriors have revitalized its season with the trade for Jimmy Butler, winners of seven of the eight games that Butler has played in.
The team heads to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers, who are going in the opposite direction, shutting down former NBA MVP Joel Embiid for the season amidst knee injuries. The Sixers season is all but over, but can it hold up at home against a surging opponent?
Here’s our betting preview for this primetime matchup.
Warriors vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors: -8 (-112)
- 76ers: +8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -320
- 76ers: +260
Total: 227 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Warriors vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Warriors Record: 32-27
- 76ers Record: 20-38
Warriors vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Warriors Team Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler - back - questionable
- Jonathan Kuminga - ankle - OUT
76ers Team Injury Report
- Joel Embiid - knee - OUT
- Kyle Lowry - hip - OUT
- Eric Gordon - wrist - OUT
- Jared McCain - knee - OUT
Warriors vs. 76ers Best Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors
Brandin Podziemski UNDER 13.5 Points (-114)
The third year guard has been playing well since the addition of Butler, providing plenty of impact beyond just scoring. So, with that in mind, I’m going to go under on his points prop given his current shooting slump.
In February, Podziemski shot 29% from beyond the arc, but two 20-plus point outbursts inflated his scoring average to nearly 14 points per game for the month.
However, he’s averaging only 10 points per game for the season as his shooting has consistently been an issue this season, shooting 44% overall.
This number is baked in recency bias and I’m willing to go under.
Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George UNDER 2.5 Three’s Made (-118)
George has struggled all season, and despite hitting four three-point shots against the Knicks last time out, I’m going to go under on his prop on Saturday against a sturdy Warriors defense.
Since acquiring Butler, the Warriors have the best defense in the NBA, especially getting a burst on the perimeter where the team is allowing the seventh fewest three pointers per game.
George is averaging about two three-point makes per game on below average efficiency. I’m fading him on Saturday.
Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The Sixers showed a little bit of life last time out, covering as eight-point underdogs on the road against the Knicks, 110-105.
However, I believe that is an aberration from the team’s current form, which hadn’t covered in the nine games prior and is sliding towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings amidst injuries across the roster and overall ineffective play from the likes of George.
As mentioned above, the Warriors have the best defense in the NBA since acquiring Butler, who is expected to play as of this writing despite being questionable. While Tyrese Maxey is a sound offensive option, I believe the Warriors have too many ways to attack the Sixers reeling defense.
The market hasn’t been able to capture the reeling Sixers and I don’t believe it can on Saturday. I’ll lay it with the road favorite.
PICK: Warriors -8 (-112, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.