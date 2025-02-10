Warriors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
The Golden State Warriors continue the Jimmy Butler-Steph Curry era on Monday night as road favorites against the Milwaukee Bucks, who picked up a win on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Curry is listed as questionable for this game, and the Bucks will be down Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) through the All-Star break, which is a big reason why Golden State has the edge in this matchup.
Can the Warriors build on their win over Chicago in Butler’s team debut?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Monday.
Warriors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -6.5 (-115)
- Bucks +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -245
- Bucks: +200
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Warriors record: 26-26
- Bucks record: 28-23
Warriors vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – questionable
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Curry is taking a ton of 3s as of late, attempting 18, 20 and 16 in his last three games and making at least six in each contest.
Now, he takes on a Milwaukee team that has allowed the most points per game in the NBA to the point guard position. Curry should have a huge game tonight, especially if he keeps chucking 3s at this rate.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bobby Portis OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
I’m buying Bobby Portis with Giannis out of the lineup once again on Monday.
Portis has 23, 26 and 18 points in his last three games, attempting 21, 20 and 14 shots in those contests. Golden State doesn’t have a great interior presence to block shots, and Portis is going to have a major role usage wise until Giannis returns.
This is a great number to get Portis at on Monday.
Warriors vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Golden State took the first game of the Jimmy Butler-Steph Curry era, and it is favored on the road against a Bucks team that knocked off Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
However, the Bucks don’t have Giannis (calf) for the rest of their games until the All-Star break and there’s a chance they look to sit some veterans like Damian Lillard on the second night of a back-to-back.
In that spot this season, Milwaukee is just 2-6-1 against the spread, one of the worst marks in the NBA.
Even though the Bucks beat Philly, they haven’t been playing their best basketball as of late, ranking 19th in net rating and 26th in defensive rating over their last 10 contests.
I think this is a spot to buy this Golden State team as long as Curry (questionable) is able to go. Golden State needs every win it can get to stay in the play-in tournament picture, and it did look impressive with Butler on the floor in Saturday’s win over Chicago.
Pick: Warriors -6.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.