Warriors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Oct. 30
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors held the Los Angeles Clippers to just 79 points on Tuesday night to pick up their fourth win of the 2025-26 season.
Now, Golden State hits the road for a matchup on NBA TV against the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks were expected to take a step back without Damian Lillard this season, but they’re off to a 3-1 start with their lone loss coming to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Tuesday, Giannis and company came back from a double-digit halftime deficit to beat the New York Knicks, an impressive win that may matter down the stretch in the playoff picture.
Both of these teams are on the veteran side (especially Golden State), and they’re hoping to make deep playoff runs with their superstars still in their primes. Golden State has thrived with Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on the floor, losing less than 10 regular-season games since Butler was acquired at last season’s trade deadline.
Can it pull off an upset win on the road on Thursday?
Here’s a look at the latest betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Thursday night’s matchup.
Warriors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -2.5 (-115)
- Bucks +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -148
- Bucks: +124
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Warriors vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Warriors record: 4-1
- Bucks record: 3-1
Warriors vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Moses Moody – questionable
- Alex Toohey – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
Warriors vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-117)
Giannis has scored 30 or more points in three of his last five meetings with Golden State, and he's scored 31 or more points in all four of his games this season.
The Greek Freak is attempting 20.5 shots per game and leads the NBA in field goals made, 2-pointers made and 2-pointers attempted per game. That gives him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop, especially against a Golden State team that lacks a true rim protector in its rotation.
The Warriors -- despite allowing just 79 points in their last game -- are still 11th in the league in defensive rating. I'll back Giannis to continue his hot start to the season if he's able to play on Thursday.
Warriors vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
While the Warriors allowed just 79 points and combined for less than 200 in their last game, I’m not buying them as an elite defensive team just yet.
Golden State was a bottom-10 defense through its first four games, and it’s 4-1 to the OVER so far this season. The Bucks, who are 3-1 to the OVER, are the No. 10 team in the league in pace and rank 13th in defensive rating.
There are a ton of offensive stars in this matchup, and the Bucks have combined for 231 or more points in all four of their games in the 2025-26 season. Golden State has done so in three of five games, posting 228 points in a season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers where it also hit the OVER.
There’s going to be an overreaction to the Warriors’ low-scoring game on the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday, but I am not buying it.
Curry, Jimmy Butler and other veterans should play more minutes in this game, and the Warriors and Bucks have both played a bunch of high-scoring games so far this season.
Pick: OVER 231.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.