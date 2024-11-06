Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are both off to fast starts in the 2024-25 season, but one of them will suffer their second loss on Wednesday.
Boston hosts Golden State at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and the Warriors are closer to full strength than they were last week with Steph Curry (ankle) making his return on Monday in a win over the Washington Wizards.
Meanwhile, Boston has been without Jaylen Brown (hip) for two straight games, but it’s still off to a strong 7-1 start.
How should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Wednesday’s nationally televised contest.
Warriors vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors +7.5 (-110)
- Celtics -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +260
- Celtics: -325
Total
- 230 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Warriors record: 6-1
- Celtics record: 7-1
Warriors vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Brandin Podziemski – available
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- JD Davison – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
- Anton Watson – out
Warriors vs. Celtics Key Players to Watch
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry: After missing multiple games with an ankle injury, Curry returned on Monday against Washington and scored 24 points in 24 minutes, shooting 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. It’s possible Steph will see an expanded role on Wednesday if his ankle responds well from Monday’s matchup.
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: With Brown out, Tatum has put on a show scoring the ball with 29 and 28 points in those games. He’s now averaging 30.0 points per game on the season. This could be a “revenge” game for Tatum against Warriors coach Steve Kerr who didn’t play him much during the Olympics.
Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are off to strong starts against the spread this season (Golden State is 6-1, Boston is 5-3), but I think Golden State may be undervalued in this matchup.
Boston has looked dominant to start its title defense, but wtth Brown still banged up, I have a harder time laying the points with the C’s against a Golden State team that is No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating and net rating.
The return of Curry certainly raises Golden State’s ceiling in this matchup, and it’s worth noting that the Warriors went 3-0 without him – a testament to how impressive their depth is this season.
Boston is 2-0 against the spread as a home favorite – so the C’s have handled business at TD Garden – but I expect this game to be a little closer than oddsmakers are expecting. The Warriors entered the season as a fringe playoff team based on the odds, and I’ve been high on them since taking them to make the postseason in my preseason column.
The Warriors are 2-0 ATS as underdogs, and they were able to cover on the road against Washington despite Curry playing just 24 minutes on Monday.
Without Brown, there is way less margin for error for Boston against a Warriors team that can match up pretty well on the defensive end.
I’ll take the points in this rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Pick: Warriors +7.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.