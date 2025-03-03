Warriors vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 3
The Golden State Warriors are making a push for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and they have a favorable matchup on Monday night against the 14-win Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte is just 1-9 in its last 10 games, and it enters this matchup on a six-game losing streak. The Warriors blew out the Hornets by 36 points back on Feb. 25.
Golden State is coming off a loss (although Jimmy Butler did not play) on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Still, Golden State has flown up the standings since the Butler trade, going from 11th to seventh in the Western Conference in just a few weeks.
Now, Steph Curry and company are looking to cover as sizable road favorites against one of the NBA’s worst teams.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Monday night.
Warriors vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -12 (-112)
- Hornets +12 (-108)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -650
- Hornets: +470
Total
- 226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Warriors vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 32-28
- Hornets record: 14-45
Warriors vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler – probable
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Quentin Post – probable
Hornets Injury Report
- Miles Bridges – probable
- Seth Curry – probable
- Tre Mann – out
- Brandon Miller– out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – probable
- Josh Okogie – out
- Grant Williams – out
- KJ Simpson – out
Warriors vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry UNDER 26.5 Points (-115)
Curry has cleared 26.5 points in eight of his last 11 games, averaging 31.2 points per game, so why fade him tonight?
Well, I think Golden State is going to blow out the Hornets on Monday night, and when that happened last week, Curry scored just 15 points in less than 24 minutes of action.
Don’t be shocked if the Warriors try to get Curry, Butler and some other veterans a little more rest on Monday if they go up big against this tanking Charlotte squad.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mark Williams OVER 15.5 Points (-110)
This is a solid matchup for Charlotte big man Mark Williams, as the Warriors like to play small in their frontcourt.
Williams is coming off back-to-back games where he’s played over 30 minutes, and he scored 26 and 24 points in each of those matchups. With LaMelo Ball expected to play in this matchup, Williams should get some even easier looks in the paint on Monday.
Warriors vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Golden State is a great bet on the road in Charlotte:
Back on Feb. 25, the Warriors dominated the Hornets in Golden State, winning by 36 points.
While I’m not expecting that big of a blowout on the road, the Warriors are 7-1 straight up in the games that Jimmy Butler has played in this season.
Not only that, but Golden State is fourth in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games (+10.9) while the Hornets are dead last over that stretch at a shocking -19.6.
Charlotte has double-digit losses to Golden State, Washington, Sacramento and Portland since Feb. 22, and it also lost by seven to a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks squad.
After watching the Hornets lose by double digits at home to Washington, I can’t take them here. Golden State has been decent against the spread when favored on the road (8-7-1), and it is by far the more talented team in this matchup.
With a win, the Warriors would jump into the No. 6 seed in the West, so I don’t expect them to mess around on Monday night.
Pick: Warriors -12 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.