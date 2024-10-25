Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Oct. 25
The Golden State Warriors turned in an inspiring opening night performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, putting up 139 points and prompting Steve Kerr to say this is the deepest roster he’s coached in the NBA.
Now, Golden State hits the road as a slight favorite against the Utah Jazz, who hung tough and covered the spread in a 126-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Utah has been over .500 at home for each of the last 10 seasons, making it a tough team to fade when it’s getting points at home.
Here’s a breakdown of the Warriors-Jazz odds, key players to watch and my best bet.
Warriors vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors -4 (-110)
- Jazz +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -175
- Jazz: +145
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct 25
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Root Sports Northwest
- Warriors record: 1-0
- Jazz record: 0-1
Warriors vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Reece Beekman – out
- Steph Curry – questionable
- Draymond Green – questionable
- De’Anthony Melton – questionable
- Brandin Podziemski – available
- Pat Spencer – out
- Quinten Post – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Isaiah Collier – out
- Johnny Juzang – out
Warriors vs. Jazz Key Players to Watch
Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins: After a down season in the 2023-24 campaign, the Warriors are hoping Wiggins can find his All-Star form from the 2021-22 season when they won the title. Wiggins started things off strong with 20 points, four rebounds and two dimes on Wednesday, hitting four of his seven shots from beyond the arc.
Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen: The Jazz star was nearly a Warrior this offseason – at least Golden State tried to get him – but ultimately he signed an extension with Utah. On opening night, Markkanen torched the Memphis Grizzlies for 35 points on 9-of-15 shooting (4-for-7 from 3) to go with nine rebounds. He’ll likely draw Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green on Friday.
Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Yes, Utah has an interesting home trend, but it lost to a shorthanded Memphis team down Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson, Vince Williams, Luke Kennard and Cam Spencer on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Golden State ran a bad Portland team out of the building in its season opener, with Steph Curry nearly putting together a triple-double.
The Warriors have a ton of options in their rotation after moving on from Klay Thompson in the offseason, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see them put up another big scoring performance after Utah allowed 126 points on Wednesday.
Since Golden State has a lot of options at forward to throw at Lauri Markkanen, I don’t mind taking it as a slight favorite on Friday.
Pick: Warriors -4 (-110)
