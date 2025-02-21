Warriors vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 21
Play-in tournament position is on the line on Friday night for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, as they enter this matchup with the same record and hold the No. 9 (Sacramento) and No. 10 (Golden State) seeds in the Western Conference.
Golden State is 3-1 since Jimmy Butler was acquired, and it’s looked like a true playoff contender in that short sample size. The Kings, on the other hand, traded away De’Aaron Fox (but added Zach LaVine) at the deadline and are looking to stay in contention for a playoff spot.
Oddsmakers have set the Warriors as slight favorites in this game, but they won’t have youngster Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) back in action yet. That puts a little more pressure on Butler, Steph Curry and others to carry the load on offense.
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, player to consider in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -2.5 (-110)
- Kings +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -142
- Kings: +120
Total
- 237.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 28-27
- Kings record: 28-27
Warriors vs. Kings Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Yuri Collins – out
Kings Injury Report
- None to report
Warriors vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jimmy Butler OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Through four games with Golden State, Butler has six, 15, 16 and 12 rebounds and assists, clearing this prop in four straight games.
The Warriors have leaned on Butler to carry the offense when Steph Curry is out of the game, and the six-time All-Star appears to be rejuvenated after a rough start to the season in Miami. Butler may be undervalued in this prop against a Sacramento team that is 12th in opponent rebounds per game and 21st in opponent assists per game.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Malik Monk OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
Kings guard Malik Monk has become the de-facto point guard since the De’Aaron Fox trade.
Monk is averaging 7.1 assists per game since Jan. 1, and he’s cleared 6.5 assists in three of his last four games. While the Warriors rank 11th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, Monk is also averaging 12.2 potential assists per game over his last 10.
This is a solid prop at even money on Friday.
Warriors vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Warriors are 11th in the NBA in net rating, and they’ve surged back to over .500 in the standings.
In addition to that, Golden State has developed a solid cushion over Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the play-in tournament.
The Kings, on the other hand, are trending down. They rank just 21th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, and are 24th in defensive rating.
The addition of Jimmy Butler has raised Golden State’s ceiling, but the Warriors are also getting back to their elite defense from the beginning of the season, ranking sixth in defensive rating over their last 10 contests.
I lean with Golden State to win this matchup, even though Sacramento took both matchups earlier this season when Fox was with the team.
Pick: Warriors Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
