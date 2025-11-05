Warriors vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are coming off of a win against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, and they’ll have a quick turnaround against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Steph Curry (illness) may end up missing this game, and Jimmy Butler (back) left Tuesday’s win early, which has led to oddsmakers setting Golden State as an underdog on Wednesday night.
Sacramento is just 2-5 this season, losing to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, but it could pick up a win against a Warriors team that has gone just 1-3 on the road this season.
Still, the Kings are a bottom 10 team in the league in net rating, and they have also struggled against the spread, going 3-4 overall and 0-2 against the number at home. Plus, the Kings have listed both Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis as questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors +2.5 (-105)
- Kings -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +124
- Kings: -148
Total
- 225.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 5-3
- Kings record: 2-5
Warriors vs. Kings Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Caldwell – out
- Zach LaVine – questionable
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
- Keegan Murray – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
Warriors vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 4.5 Assists (-124)
This season, Sabonis is only averaging 4.0 assists per game, but he’s cleared this line in three games in a row.
He is questionable tonight, but I like this prop for him against a Golden State team that may be shorthanded on Wednesday. Sabonis is averaging just 6.7 potential assists per game, but he’s seen his chances go up after the first few games of his season.
I’ll buy low on Sabonis, who has averaged 6.0 assists or more per game in each of the last three seasons.
Warriors vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
These are two of the best OVER teams in the NBA, but this could be a spot to go UNDER with injury concerns on both sides.
Ultimately, I’d advise bettors to wait and see for the final injury reports before making any picks on this matchup.
But, the UNDER does have some value if Curry, Butler and others end up sitting out. If one of Sabonis or LaVine sits for Sacramento, this game screams slug fest on Wednesday night.
The Warriors are 10th in the league in defensive rating this season and 14th in offensive rating while the Kings are in the bottom half of the league in both statistics. Losing Curry and Butler would mean the Warriors have to replace more than 40 points in this game on offense.
They don’t have enough depth to make that happen, even if Jonathan Kuminga has a huge game.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are also 20th in pace, meaning they aren’t looking to play an uptempo game to run teams out of the gym. I lean with the UNDER – pending the injury reports – in this matchup.
Pick: UNDER 225.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.