Warriors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 27
The Jimmy Butler era is off to a resounding start in Golden State. The Golden State Warriors are 6-1 with Butler in the lineup since the trade deadline and are making a push for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.
On Thursday, the Warriors hit the road to play Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic, who are fresh off an embarrassing 40-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Golden State blew out the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, and it was able to limit the minutes of many of its key rotation players as a result. Now, the Warriors once again find themselves as favorites against a Magic team that is elite on the defensive end but ranks in the bottom five in the league in offensive rating.
So, how should we bet on this interconference battle?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, my best bet and some players to consider in the prop market on Thursday night.
Warriors vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors -5.5 (-115)
- Magic +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -218
- Magic: +180
Total
- 211 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 31-27
- Magic record: 29-31
Warriors vs. Magic Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Trayce Jackson-Davis – questionable
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony – questionable
- Mac McClung – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Warriors vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the addition of Jimmy Butler is Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Over his last seven games (all with Butler), Curry is averaging 27.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. While Curry is averaging just 23.3 points per game this season, he has at least 24 points in eight of his 10 games this month, averaging 28.2 points per game.
He’s a great bet at this number on Thursday night.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-120)
The Warriors have been going with some smaller lineups with Draymond Green at the center position as of late, and that makes them a little vulnerable on the glass.
Magic forward Franz Wagner enters this game averaging 5.7 rebounds per game, but he’s picked up at least six boards in six of his last seven matchups. Since the start of February, Wagner is averaging 6.3 rebounds per game across 11 games.
Warriors vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
This game is a no-brainer pick for me with the Magic still struggling mightily to get anything going on offense.
Orlando ranks 28th in offensive rating over its last 10 games, and the Warriors are rolling with Butler on the roster, winning six of their last seven games while posting the No. 2 net rating in the NBA over that stretch.
Golden State has blown out Sacramento, Dallas and Charlotte since the All-Star break, and I’m not buying this Orlando team after it lost by 40 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Without Jalen Suggs this season, the Magic are just 9-16 straight up.
Plus, they’ve slipped to 3-5-1 against the spread as home underdogs – one of the worst marks in the NBA this season.
This is a shorter spread than I expected for a Golden State team that is making a serious push for a top-six seed in the conference.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Warriors on Thursday.
Pick: Warriors -5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
