Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
For the second time this season, the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will face off, this time in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Golden State won the first meeting between these teams in overtime, but it is coming off a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and others out of the lineup.
Curry is dealing with an illness, and he’s listed as out for Friday night’s NBA Cup showdown.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming off a win over the Miami Heat and have won back-to-back games since losing in an NBA Cup game last Friday against Portland.
Can the Nuggets – who are favored at home – even the season series with Golden State?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this NBA Cup matchup.
Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors +9.5 (-110)
- Nuggets -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +330
- Nuggets: -425
Total
- 227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Warriors vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 7
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Warriors record: 5-4
- Nuggets record: 5-2
Warriors vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Stephen Curry -- out
- Jimmy Butler -- questionable
- Draymond Green -- probable
- De'Anthony Melton -- out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Tamar Bates -- out
- DaRon Holmes II -- out
- Curtis Jones -- out
- Zeke Nnaji -- probable
Warriors vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These player prop predictions were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic Triple Double
This season, three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic has recorded a triple-double in five of his seven games, including 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 dimes against Golden State back in October.
He’s a nightly triple-double threat, averaging 24.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 12.0 assists per game this season. He’s not only getting triple-doubles, but he’s doing it with ease after averaging one in the 2024-25 season.
Jokic is a great bet in this prop in what should be a close game with Golden State.
Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Earlier this season, these teams combined for 268 points in an overtime matchup, and I think we could see another high-scoring game in Denver.
Golden State is 6-3 to the OVER this season, and these are two of the most-talented offenses in the NBA -- even with Curry out the lineup.
The Nuggets are third in the NBA in offensive rating and second in the league in points per game in the 2025-26 season.
Golden State is just 14th in points per game, but it’s averaging over 232 combined points per game in the 2025-26 season.
Pick: OVER 227.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
