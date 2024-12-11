Warriors vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Alperen Sengun, Steph Curry)
One of the most exciting matchups of the season happens in the NBA Cup on Wednesday.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off for the third time this season, although it’ll be the first that Steph Curry plays in.
Does that mean we’re betting on a Steph prop tonight?
I’m targeting a few players in this matchup, but both of these teams have been elite defensive units.
Let’s break down the players to take in the prop market tonight.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Rockets
- Alperen Sengun UNDER 20.5 Points (-125)
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Alperen Sengun UNDER 20.5 Points (-125)
Houston big man Alperen Sengun has struggled against Golden State this season, scoring 14 and 16 points in two games while shooting a combined 12-for-25 from the field.
The Warriors are No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rating, and they rank third in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game – where Sengun does a lot of his best work.
Golden State is also going to throw a ton of athleticism at Sengun with Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis likely remaining as the primary defenders on the former first-round pick.
I think this number is a little high for Sengun, who is averaging just 18.5 points per game on the season, failing to clear 20.5 points in 13 of his 24 games.
Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Steph Curry’s rebounds and assists prop has become an automatic bet for yours truly this season.
In fact, every time that oddsmakers set this prop at just 10.5 for Curry, he’s a must bet.
Yes, the Warriors have not played their star guard against Houston (two games this season), but I don’t think that changes how he fares against them on Wednesday night. So far this season, Curry is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game (11.9 rebounds and assists), clearing 10.5 in 13 of his 18 games and 11 of his last 12.
Over that 12-game stretch, Curry is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
The Warriors held Jabari Smith Jr. to just 1-for-4 shooting from 3 in their last meeting, but he also hit 5-of-13 shots from deep in the first meeting this season between these teams.
In the 2024-25 season, Smith Jr. is shooting 35.1 percent from 3, averaging 1.7 made 3s on 4.8 attempts per game.
He’s cleared 1.5 made 3s in six of his last seven games and 11 of 24 games overall. He’s a solid bet in this matchup against a team that he hit his season-high in 3s against already.
