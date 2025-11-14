Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Golden State Warriors pulled off an upset win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night behind 46 points from star guard Steph Curry.
Victor Wembanyama did all he could for San Antonio in that matchup, putting up a 31-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, but it wasn’t enough for the Spurs to win as home favorites.
San Antonio dropped to 8-3 in the 2025-26 season with the loss, and it’ll be right back in action against the Warriors on Friday in an NBA Cup clash.
Oddsmakers have moved the spread from Warriors +4.5 to Warriors +2.5 in this game, but they are still underdogs on the road against the Spurs.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NBA Cup matchup.
Warriors vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors +2.5 (-115)
- Spurs -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +114
- Spurs: -135
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 14
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Warriors record: 7-6
- Spurs record: 8-3
Warriors vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- De'Anthony Melton -- out
- Jonathan Kuminga -- questionable
Spurs Injury Report
- Dylan Harper -- out
- Riley Minix -- out
- David Jones Garcia -- out
Warriors vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER Rebounds
Wemby pulled down 15 rebounds against Golden State on Wednesday, and he enters this game averaging 13.0 rebounds per game.
The Spurs star should continue to dominate the glass against a Golden State team that doesn’t have a ton of size in the frontcourt and ranks 21st in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Wembanyama has a solid floor when it comes to any rebound prop, as he’s picked up 11 or more boards in eight of his 11 games and leads the NBA in defensive rebounds per game (11.1).
Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Golden State may have won Wednesday’s matchup, but it took a 46-point game from Curry for the Warriors to win by just five points on the road.
That loss was the Spurs’ first at home this season, and they still rank fifth in the NBA in net rating at +6.0.
Golden State, on the other hand, is 17th in the NBA in net rating (+0.6) and has just a 2-6 record on the road this season.
The Warriors are 23rd in the league in net rating (-8.8) on the road this season, and I’m not sold on them getting another all-world scoring performance from Curry to win this game.
I’ll back the Spurs to pick up a win at home on Friday night.
Pick: Spurs Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
