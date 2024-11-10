Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Nov. 10 (Bet This SGA Prop)
Two of the top teams in the Western Conference face off on Sunday night with the Golden State Warriors hitting the road to play the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC is off to a fast start this season (8-1), but it did lose as a road favorite last week to the Denver Nuggets. The Thunder have been thin up front with Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams out, but they’ll match up pretty well on Sunday with a Warriors team that loves to play small.
Golden State is desperately looking to shake a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday from its memory, but it is a six-point underdog in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, and two bets to consider for Sunday’s matchup.
Warriors vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors +6 (-108)
- Thunder -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +205
- Thunder: -250
Total
- 228 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 7-2
- Thunder record: 8-1
Warriors vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Brandin Podziemski – available
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Ducas – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Kenrich Williams – out
Warriors vs. Thunder Key Players to Watch
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry: After missing some time with an ankle injury, Curry has played in the Warriors’ last three games. On the season, he’s shooting 40.8 percent from 3, but he’s averaging just 19.7 points per game. Golden State has played a massive rotation and really attacked by committee this season, but it needs Curry at an All-NBA level to truly compete for a top spot in the West.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: SGA’s scoring is a little down this season with the Thunder winning a ton of blowouts, but he’s still shooting 50.0 percent from the field. The MVP candidate will need to pick it up from 3 (27.5 percent) going forward, but he’s firmly in the mix for the NBA’s most prestigious award this season.
Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
There are a couple of bets that I like in this game, starting with a player prop that I broke down in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – earlier today:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
It’s rare that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a points prop below 29.5, but he’s facing a Golden State team that ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating this season on Sunday.
Still, I’m buying SGA in this matchup.
Golden State was blown out on Friday by the Cleveland Cavaliers, allowing 27 points to Darius Garland and 136 points overall in that matchup. SGA torched the Warriors last season, putting up 40 and 38 points in his final two games against them in the regular season.
This season, we’ve seen SGA’s scoring average go down (26.3 points per game), but the Thunder have won a ton of blowouts that have limited his minutes. Hopefully, Golden State can keep this game a little closer after getting off to a fast start to the season.
Plus, SGA still has five games (out of nine) where he’s scored 28 or more points. We know that the MVP candidate is going to push 20 shot attempts, and I think he’s a buy-low candidate in one of the best matchups on the board in the NBA.
As for the full game, I wouldn't be shocked if Golden State bounced back from Friday’s blowout loss and covered the spread in this game.
The Warriors have the No. 2 defensive rating in the NBA this season – behind only OKC – and they’re 7-2 against the spread. While the Thunder are also 7-2 against the spread, they’ve had a pretty soft schedule to open the season and recently lost as road favorites to the Denver Nuggets.
This spread has moved in favor of Golden State (from +6.5 to +6) since this morning.
Pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 27.5 Points (-120) and Warriors +6 (-108)
