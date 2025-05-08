Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 2
The Golden State Warriors stole Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it came at a major price.
Golden State lost star guard Steph Curry to a hamstring injury, and he’s expected to miss at least a week. That’s led to Curry being ruled out for Game 2, and based on the schedule, likely Games 3 and 4 as well.
Minnesota is in desperate need of a bounce-back shooting game after struggling from beyond the arc in Game 5 of the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers and Game 1 of this series. The Wolves scored just 88 points in Game 1, including just 31 in the first half after posting an 11-point (!!) second quarter.
Oddsmakers are expecting the Wolves to even the series with Curry out, setting them as 10-point favorites.
Can Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green shock the NBA world and get Golden State out to a 2-0 series lead?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2.
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors +10 (-110)
- Timberwolves -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +340
- Timberwolves: -440
Total
- 201 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 8
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Warriors lead 1-0
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – out
- Gary Payton II – available
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham -- out
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 3.5 Assists (-105)
This season, Brandin Podziemski thrived with Curry out of the lineup, averaging 4.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game across 10 games.
The young guard had at least four assists in eight of those 10 games, and I expect him to be the No. 2 ball-handling option (behind Jimmy Butler) on offense in this matchup.
The Warriors are going to need offense from somewhere, and Podz did finish with three assists in Game 1. He’s averaging 7.1 potential assists per game in the playoffs, which should go up with more chances on the ball in Game 2.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Julius Randle OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
Julius Randle is averaging 4.7 assists per game in the playoffs, but I think he’s a solid value at this number in Game 2 against Golden State.
Randle is averaging 10.5 potential assists per game in the postseason, and he’s picked up at least five dimes in three of his six playoff games, including a six-assist Game 1 in this series.
The Timberwolves need to find a way to get some easier shots in Game 2 after scoring just 88 points in Game 1, and relying on Randle and Anthony Edwards as creators could help jump start this attack.
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Wolves could be worth a bet early on in this game:
So far this postseason, the Warriors are the third-worst playoff team in first quarter net rating at -17.8. Only the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies – two No. 8 seeds that were swept in the first round – posted worse net ratings in the opening quarter of games.
Now, with Curry out of the lineup, I don’t see Golden State keeping this game close early.
Minnesota needs a win to even the series, and the Wolves actually were up two points (20-18) in Game 1 before struggling mightily on offense in the second quarter.
While I don’t want to take anything away from Golden State’s win on Tuesday, I also don’t see Anthony Edwards going 0-for-8 with one point in the first half again.
As Golden State attempts to navigate life without Curry, I expect the Wolves to get off to a fast start on Thursday.
Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves 1st Quarter -2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
