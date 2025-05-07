Warriors vs. Timberwolves Series Odds Make Massive Shift After Steph Curry Injury Update
Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry is expected to miss at least a week with the hamstring injury that he suffered in Game 1 of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
This is a massive blow for Golden State, especially when looking at the schedule for this matchup. The Warriors are set to play every other day, meaning that the earliest Curry could potentially return and miss a week would be in Game 5 on May 14. Golden State did win Game 1 on the road without Curry for most of the contest, but it's going to be tough to continue to have that success in this series.
Oddsmakers seem to agree, as FanDuel Sportsbook dropped the latest odds for this series, and Minnesota is a -210 favorite. The odds are a little more favorable for Golden State at DraftKings, as the Wolves are only -185 favorites. However, that's a major swing from the -155 odds the Wolves had after losing Game 1.
The Warriors' offense is a major concern going forward, as it ranks 10th in the league (out of 16 playoff teams) in offensive rating despite having Curry for at least some of the first eight games in the playoffs. Golden State failed to score 100 points in Game 1, but it pulled out a win behind a strong defensive showing -- and some poor Minnesota shooting.
Golden State has already ruled Curry out for Game 2, and he'll likely be ruled out for Games 3 and 4 based on this timeline. The Warriors are 10-point underdogs in the latest odds for Game 2.
