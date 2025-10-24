Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 24
The Golden State Warriors are off to a piping-hot start in 2025-26 and have a chance to improve to 3-0 this season ahead of the weekend. The Dubs will visit the Portland Trail Blazers as 1.5-point road favorites on Friday in the second leg of a back-to-back, so it’s clear that oddsmakers don’t think they’ll have their legs under them.
The Warriors needed one overtime period to topple the Nuggets on Thursday, and Stephen Curry’s late-game heroics pushed them across the finish line. The sharpshooter finished the contest with 42 points and might have to put on another major performance against Portland. The Trail Blazers are enduring a rebuild, but surprisingly led the Minnesota Timberwolves for three quarters before losing in their season opener. Can they carry some momentum from that game into Friday?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Warriors: -1.5 (-112)
- Trail Blazers: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +164
- Trail Blazers: -198
Total
- 227.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 2-0
- Trail Blazers record: 0-1
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- N/A
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Draymond to record 6+ assists (+108)
Bettors should expect Green to continue operating as the Warriors' top distributor. He’s off to a strong start as a playmaker and tallied at least eight assists in each of his first two games this season. Portland has upgraded its defensive potential by adding Jrue Holiday to the backcourt rotation, but Green is still sure to get some easy dimes on handoffs to Curry. The Dubs have been too successful with their current offensive strategy to take the ball out of Green’s hands now.
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Warriors weren’t challenged too much against the Lebron James-less Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener, but were resilient enough to fight back from behind to beat a Nuggets team that was one win away from last year’s NBA Finals in their second contest of the season.
Golden State is now 15-3 on the road all-time with Jimmy Butler. While Al Horford’s status is up in the air for Friday, Jonathan Kuminga’s emergence as a starter will give the Warriors all the tools needed to handle business and remain undefeated.
Back the Warriors to win outright here.
Pick: Warriors moneyline (-125 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
