Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 11
The Golden State Warriors lost a heartbreaker against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, and they’re now in danger of landing in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
Golden State was a 16.5-point favorite in that game, and it’s heavily favored once again on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland has been frisky this season, but it’s also eliminated from playoff contention, so it may not have as many rotation players playing big minutes in this one.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -10.5 (-110)
- Blazers +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -625
- Blazers: +400
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 11
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Blazer Vision, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 47-33
- Blazers record: 35-45
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Gary Payton II – questionable
- Quenten Post – questionable
Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – doubtful
- Jerami Grant – out
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Shaedon Sharpe – questionable
- Anfernee Simons – out
- Robert Williams III – out
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These props suggestions were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jimmy Butler OVER Steals
Butler’s scoring has been inconsistent this season, but he’s been elite on the defensive end of the floor for Golden State, picking up two or more steals in seven straight games.
This is a terrific matchup for Butler against a Portland team that ranks 29th in the NBA in opponent steals per game – only the Utah Jazz allow more. Butler is averaging 1.7 steals per game in 28 games with the Warriors.
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Golden State will likely win this game and bounce back from a terrible loss to the Spurs, but the Blazers are one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread as home underdogs, going 20-12 this season.
Back on March 10, Portland lost by just 10 points to this Golden State team, and it has an interesting compliment of young players – led by lottery picks Shaedon Sharpe and Donovan Clingan – that should be able to make things tough on Golden State.
As good as the Warriors have been since adding Butler, they are just 12-10-2 against the spread when favored on the road.
Pick: Blazers +10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.