Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 4
The Golden State Warriors are off to a great start in the 2024-25 season, going 5-1 in their first six games and a perfect 3-0 without Steph Curry (ankle).
Curry has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards, a sign that he could return to action.
Even if he doesn't, oddsmakers have favored the Warriors in a big way on the road against a Washington team that is 2-0 against the Atlanta Hawks and 0-3 against everyone else.
A young team, the Wizards are down multiple key veterans in Malcolm Brogdon and Kyle Kuzma on Monday night.
Does that mean that Golden State can cover?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
Warriors vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors -10 (-108)
- Wizards +10 (-112)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -485
- Wizards: +370
Total
- 232.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Warriors vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Monumental Sports Network
- Warriors record: 5-1
- Wizards record: 2-3
Warriors vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – questionable
- Brandin Podziemski – available
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Andrew Wiggins – probable
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – questionable
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Kyle Kuzma – out
Warriors vs. Wizards Key Players to Watch
Golden State Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga: Since being moved to the bench in the Warriors’ fourth game of the season, Kuminga is averaging 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3. Does he keep that up in a favorable matchup against Washington?
Washington Wizards
Bilal Coulibaly: A lottery pick last season, Coulibaly has been one of the lone bright spots for Washington, scoring 20+ points in three of his five games and averaging 19.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from 3.
Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Washington may have two wins on the season, but beating the Hawks is not something that is going to get me excited about the Wizards in this game.
Washington has lost by a combined 59 points in its three other games – home against Miami, home against Cleveland and home against Boston.
So, I’m far from sold on the Wizards, who have not lost a game by less than 19 points, covering the 10 points tonight against Golden State, especially if Curry returns to the lineup.
Golden State’s defense could be the difference in this game, especially with Kuzma out, as it ranks No. 2 in the league in defensive rating and No. 1 in net rating.
Washington is too inexperienced – and frankly doesn’t have a focus on winning given its roster – for me to trust it in this spot.
Lay the points with Golden State.
Pick: Warriors -10 (-108)
