When Is Kristaps Porzingis Coming Back? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics)
The Boston Celtics released a positive update on big man Kristaps Porzingis in his recovery from ankle surgery.
Originally expected to return some time in December or January, Porzingis apparently has reached the next phase in his recovery and will practice with the Maine Celtics this afternoon. This could be a sign that he’s nearing a return in the coming weeks.
https://x.com/GwashburnGlobe/status/1858562723874791636
Boston has been fine without Porzingis to open the season, winning 11 of its first 14 games to hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The defending champions have been targeting a December return for Porzingis, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, which would significantly raise their ceiling – which is already sky high – as a contender in the East.
Right now, Boston is the favorite to win the NBA Finals at +275 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+425) have shorter than 10/1 odds to win the title.
Last season, Porzingis dealt with injuries that knocked him out of a lot of Boston’s playoff run, including time in the Finals with this ankle injury. However, he played through the injury to help Boston capture the title over the Dallas Mavericks.
During the 2023-24 regular season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the field.
Boston is behind the Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings in the East this season, but oddsmakers appear to be bullish on the team’s chances to repeat as the NBA champs once KP returns. Boston is +135 this season to win the East and advance to the Finals for the third time in the Jayson Tatum era.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.