When Was the Last Time Purdue Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
The Purdue Boilermakers made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament final last year, but fell short to the UConn Huskies. They've managed to return to the Sweet 16 in 2025, but do they have the talent to get over the hump and win the national championship?
Purdue took down back-to-back popular underdogs in High Point and McNeese but now the Boilermakers have to take on by far their toughest game of the tournament in the Houston Cougars.
Let's take a look at Purdue's tournament history and then I'll break down their odds of winning it all.
Has Purdue Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
No, Purdue has never won the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers have runner-up finishes in 1969 and 2024. Last year, they lost to UConn in the tournament final.
Here are their best finishes in the NCAA Tournament:
- Tournament runner-up: 1969, 2024
- Final Four: 1969, 1980, 2024
- Elite Eight: 1969, 1980, 1994, 2000, 2019, 2024
- Sweet 16: 1969, 1980, 1988, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009, 2010, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2024, 2025
This is the sixth time in the past eight tournaments that Purdue has made a Sweet 16 appearance.
Purdue NCAA Tournament Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Midwest Region Odds
- Houston -115
- Tennessee +240
- Kentucky +650
- Purdue +700
Purdue National Championship Odds
- Purdue +8500
The betting market has little faith in Purdue going on another deep tournament run. The Boilermakers have the longest odds to win the Midwest Region at +700 odds, an implied probability of 12.5%.
When it comes to winning the National Championship, Arkansas is the only team with longer odds than Purdue at 120-1. With that being said, Purdue's odds will take a significant leap if it can upset Houston on Friday night. Purdue is a 7.5-point underdog in that game.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!