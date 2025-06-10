White Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
The White Sox have managed to spark some confidence as of late. They won a series against the Royals and split one with baseball’s best Tigers before that. Chicago, however, still sits 20 ½ games behind in last place of the AL Central.
Houston has a three-game lead in the AL West and have won their last five series with an offense that’s beginning to click.
Shane Smith (2-3, 2.45 ERA) will start for Chicago as he looks to continue the 5 ⅓ innings of shutout ball he delivered in his previous start against Detroit. He’ll face Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 4.44 ERA), who also comes into this game off a shutout outing where he pitched six innings against the Pirates.
I’ll dive into my favorite player prop and game prediction for Tuesday’s lines.
White Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-150)
- Astros -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline
- White Sox (+146)
- Astros (-174)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-120)
- Under 7.5 (-102)
White Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Shane Smith (2-3, 2.45 ERA)
- Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 4.44 ERA)
White Sox vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, CHSN
- White Sox Record: 22-44
- Cardinals Record: 36-29
White Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Lance McCullers Jr. Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+120 at FanDuel)
McCullers is amid a career season in strikeouts. He’s posting over 12 per nine innings and is within Statcast’s 84 percentile. His sinker has become a significantly more effective pitch in his arsenal, putting away hitters at an 11% higher clip as his second-most used option behind his slider. The White Sox have been struck out by right-handed pitchers at the eighth-highest rate in baseball and take the most pitches called on the edge than any other team. McCullers has hit this line in three consecutive starts, so this offers wonderful value against the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
While McCullers is showing progression in each start he’s made this season since returning from long-term injury, I have enough faith in the right-handed Smith to put up a formidable start. His knack for curbing barrel rates can challenge a powerful Astros lineup. Plus, the Astros have had most of their offensive success against lefties as opposed to righties this season, generating 26 more weighted runs created plus. This White Sox offense is a mess, reflecting a .230/.307/.342 slash line. If Smith can continue to be a bright rookie for Chicago, runs should come slowly in this game.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.