White Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
The Los Angeles Dodgers have built an 8.5-game cushion atop the NL West heading into their series finale against the Chicago White Sox on July 3.
Chicago has struggled once again in the 2025 season, winning just 28 of its first 86 games. The White Sox are in dead last in the AL Central, and they are an awful 9-34 straight up on the road this season.
On Thursday, the Dodgers will have Dustin May (4.68 ERA) on the mound against veteran right-hander Aaron Civale.
There is a prop that I love for Shohei Ohtani in this game, as well as a prediction for the total. Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers, and my picks for this interleague clash on Thursday night.
White Sox vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (+113)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- White Sox: +237
- Dodgers: -301
Total
- 9 (Over -111/Under -109
White Sox vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Aaron Civale (1-4, 4.74 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Dustin May (4-5, 4.68 ERA)
White Sox vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, CHSN
- White Sox record: 28-58
- Dodgers record: 55-32
White Sox vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+130)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani is worth a look in this matchup with Chicago:
Ohtani has crushed right-handed pitching, per usual, in the 2025 season.
He’s hitting .276 with a 1.066 OPS and 24 home runs against righties, and he should thrive against Chicago starter Aaron Civale on Thursday.
Civale enters this start with seven home runs allowed in eight appearances this season, and he’s posted a 4.74 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. He’s faced Ohtani six times in his career, allowing just one hit, but I have a hard time trusting him given his rough start to 2025.
Ohtani has three homers in his last six games and five homers in his last 12 games. He also could benefit from facing a White Sox bullpen that has allowed 37 home runs so far in 2025.
Even at +130, the NL MVP favorite is worth a look in this market.
White Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
This could be a high-scoring affair on Thursday, as both Civale and May have struggled in 2025.
May ranks in just the 15th percentile in expected ERA (4.84) in the 2025 season, while Civale is in the 17th percentile (4.78 ERA).
The Dodgers have been an OVER machine in the 2025 season, going 48-37-2 behind one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking in first in runs scored, batting average, and OPS.
Chicago may be able to get to May, who has allowed three or more runs in nine of his starts in 2025.
I’ll gladly bet on a bunch of runs being scored Thursday night.
Pick: OVER 9 (-111 at DraftKings)
