White Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
This series kicked off as expected with the Dodgers posting a four-spot in the first inning. Shohei Ohtani hit his 30th home run of the season—marking his fifth straight year reaching the milestone—as the Dodgers defeated the White Sox 6-1 on Tuesday.
Although the White Sox have shown signs of life, winning two of their last three series with victories over the Blue Jays and Giants, they remain 25 games out of first in the AL Central. The Dodgers are red-hot, winning six straight series and 12 of their last 15 games, while sitting atop the NL West with one of the best records in baseball.
Shifting to Wednesday, White Sox right-hander Sean Burke (4-7, 4.22 ERA) will make his first career start against the Dodgers on Wednesday, while Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.03 ERA) is just three strikeouts away from reaching 3,000 for his career.
I’ll break down a prop and prediction to consider.
White Sox vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (+128)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-154)
Moneyline
- White Sox (+260)
- Dodgers (-320)
Total
- Over 8.5 (+100)
- Under 8.5 (-122)
White Sox vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Brandon Eisert (2-1, 4.33 ERA)
- Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.03 ERA)
White Sox vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, CHSN
- White Sox Record: 28-57
- Dodgers Record: 53432
White Sox vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani Home Run (+144 at FanDuel)
Ohtani joined Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh in the 30 club on Tuesday, and he should have plenty more looks to expand on that in this series. Listing Ohtani’s numbers feels unnecessary, but he’s slashing .305/.349/.576 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 126 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers does give way to another long ball on Wednesday.
His hard-hit rate is off the charts — 61.4% of his balls in play are classified as hard-hit, and he ranks among MLB’s leaders in max exit velocity and barrel rate per Statcast. Righty or lefty — Ohtani is matchup-proof, but for added context, he’s posted a whopping 1.150 OPS in his last 10 games against lefties.
White Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Taking the Dodgers -1.5 yesterday was not worth the odds, which is why I went for Dodgers F5 -1.5, but after the display of offense, I’m comfortable with the Dodgers on the run line Wednesday. Kershaw, who tossed six innings of one-run, two-hit ball in his last outing at Coors Field and earned his fourth straight win, continues to rebuild his renowned form.
Meanwhile, the White Sox have been overmatched against southpaws, hitting just .254/.313/.356 with a 93 wRC+ over the past 10 days. Eisert allows over four walks per nine innings, and although he’s a lefty that gets a better matchup against left-handed hitters like Ohtani and Freeman, the rookie’s usage varies, and he will give the game over to a right-heavy bullpen. I just don’t see a world where the White Sox can provide the run support or bullpen reinforcement to compete with the Dodgers’ firepower.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-154 at FanDuel)
