White Sox vs. Giants Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 19
The San Francisco Giants push for a Wild Card berth continues on Monday as the team is set to face the worst team in Major League Baseball.
The White Sox are a staggering 65 games under .500, which is good news for the Giants, who are hoping to rack up wins in the competitive NL Wild Card picture. Can San Francisco keep up its fine form and take care of business against a worse opponent?
Here’s our betting preview for Monday’s matchup.
White Sox vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- White Sox: +1.5 (-105)
- Giants: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- White Sox: +200
- Giants: -230
Total: 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
White Sox vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 19
- Game Time: 9:45 PM EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports-Bay Area
- White Sox Record: 30-95
- Giants Record: 63-63
White Sox vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
Chicago White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (2-6, 4.02 ERA)
San Francisco Giants: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.14 ERA)
White Sox vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Chicago White Sox
Jonathan Cannon: The White Sox offense can’t be relied upon too much, so can Cannon answer the call and keep a lid on this Giants offense? Cannon has been better since the All-Star break, posting a 3.34 ERA, down from 4.41.
San Francisco Giants
Tyler Fitzgerald: The rookie has been raking for the Giants in about a half season of work with the big league club, hitting .316 with 14 home runs in 63 games in 2024. Can Fitzgerald be the catalyst behind a postseason push for the Giants?
White Sox vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
San Francisco is rightfully a big favorite against Chicago, but can the hosts hold up its end of the bargain on offense?
The Giants remain firmly in the Wild Card hunt, but are 21st in OPS in the month of August as the offense has been inconsistent for much of this month. While the team has more firepower than the White Sox, I’m not sure I can lay the lumber with the Giants against an in form Cannon.
Meanwhile, San Francisco’s starter Kyle Harrison should be in line for a strong effort against the White Sox, who have the lowest OPS amongst big league teams this season against left handed pitching.
Harrison, a left hander, should be able to keep down Chicago’s lineup for much of this game. The southpaw has struggled with limiting hard contact in the past, 10th percentile in hard-hit percentage this season, but I think that will be mitigated against a limited Chicago lineup.
I’ll eye the under on Monday night.
PICK: UNDER 8 (-115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.