White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
Tuesday’s MLB action features an afternoon AL Central clash between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.
Both of these teams have gotten off to slow starts in the 2025 campaign, as Cleveland is just 3-6 through nine games. Chicago wasn’t expected to contend this season, and it’s already shown that to be the case, winning just two of its first nine games.
The White Sox enter this game on a five-game skid, and they’re set as road underdogs in the latest odds.
Ben Lively gets the ball for Cleveland against Chicago’s Shane Smith, who pitched pretty well in a loss in his first outing in 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this AL Central showdown.
White Sox vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-130)
- Guardians -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- White Sox: +164
- Guardians: -198
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Shane Smith (0-0, 3.18 ERA)
- Cleveland: Ben Lively (0-1, 6.75 ERA)
White Sox vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): CLEG, CHSN+
- White Sox record: 2-7
- Guardians record: 3-6
White Sox vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ben Lively UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-135)
So far this season, Lively has only allowed two free passes, and the White Sox are just 28th in MLB in walks drawn.
Lively allowed just 49 free passes in 29 starts last season (less than two per start), and I think he’ll thrive against a Chicago offense that ranks in the bottom 10 in MLB in OPS and batting average this season.
White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
While Lively has not gotten off to a good start this season, allowing 11 hits and seven runs in 9.1 innings of work, I’m not sold on either of these offenses in this matchup.
Cleveland and Chicago both rank in the bottom 10 in MLB in batting average, and the White Sox are just 24th in OPS to open this season.
On top of that, Cleveland has one of the best bullpens in the league still, posting a 3.00 bullpen ERA through nine games.
After Smith spun 5.2 innings of two-run ball in his season debut, I think this could shape up as a low-scoring affair between division rivals.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
