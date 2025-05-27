White Sox vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The New York Mets will host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Citi Field for the second game of their three-game series. The Mets secured a 2-1 victory in the series opener, rallying late with sacrifice flies from Juan Soto in the eighth inning and Francisco Lindor in the ninth to clinch the win.
This victory marked the Mets' third consecutive win and their fifth walk-off of the season, improving their record to 33-21.
The White Sox, meanwhile, fell to 17-37, tying for the second-worst 54-game start in franchise history.
Tuesday's pitching matchup features right-hander Jonathan Cannon (2-5, 3.76 ERA) for the White Sox against Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (3-4, 3.56 ERA). Cannon has been a bright spot in the White Sox rotation, posting a 3.07 ERA over his last seven games. Megill has been effective for the Mets, recording 66 strikeouts over 48 innings this season.
I’ll break down my betting prediction and a player prop for Tuesday’s game.
White Sox vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (+108)
- Mets -1.5 (-130)
Moneyline
- White Sox (+225)
- Mets (-275)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-102)
- Under 8.5 (-120)
White Sox vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (2-5, 3.76 ERA)
- Mets: Tylor Megill (3-4, 3.56 ERA)
White Sox vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, CHSN
- White Sox Record: 17-37
- Mets Record: 33-21
White Sox vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tylor Megill Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+128 at FanDuel)
Megill has been collecting strikeouts at the highest rate of his career, sporting a 12.38 strikeout per nine rate heading into this start. In his last start, Megill struck out 10 Red Sox hitters, and I’m not expecting the White Sox to pose a more difficult challenge.
Chicago owns one of the worst slash lines in the game right now at .220/.291/.341 and has the sixth highest overall strikeout rate.
Megill’s hot 29.6% whiff rate should exploit a White Sox lineup that is making contact with pitches in the zone at the sixth-lowest rate in the game per Statcast.
White Sox vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
The Mets were slow to post runs on Monday, and I can see that trend carrying into this game. Cannon’s 4.07 xERA says he’s due for some tighter starts as the second-year rightie has made positive steps in contact numbers this month, limiting opposing hitters to just one home run in 23 innings pitched.
There’s not much convincing needed in fading the lowly White Sox offense — this is a team that’s following up the worst 162-game season in baseball history last year. As for the Mets, there is simply too much inconsistency at the plate going on. They are the No. 29 overall offense in weighted runs created plus over the last two weeks.
Beyond a favorable matchup for Megill, the Mets' bullpen’s 2.77 ERA ranks third overall, so I love this line for hitting the Under.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-120 at FanDuel)
