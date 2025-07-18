White Sox vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
Two basement-dwelling teams meet on Friday as the Pirates, who own MLB's lowest run total at just 3.3 per game, remain buried in the NL Central, 19 games below .500. The White Sox have shown slight improvement over 2024 but still carry a brutal -98 run differential.
Jonathan Cannon (3-7, 4.44 ERA) has battled inconsistency, posting a 1-2 record with a 6.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts over his last five appearances, though he's flashed potential by inducing weak contact and securing a solid five-inning, two-run outing against Cleveland on July 11.
Pittsburgh’s Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.79 ERA) has been a standout performer, ranking 37th in MLB with a 3.79 ERA and 31st with a 1.20 WHIP through 19 starts, highlighted by a stellar 0.76 ERA across six May starts — the best monthly mark by a Pirates starter since 1920.
Here’s my picks for a player prop market and the game on Friday.
White Sox vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-160)
- Pirates -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline
- White Sox (+138)
- Pirates (-164)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-102)
- Under 8.5 (-120)
White Sox vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (3-7, 4.44 ERA)
- Pirates: Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.79 ERA)
White Sox vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet-PIT, CHSN
- White Sox Record: 32-65
- Pirates Record: 39-58
White Sox vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Oneil Cruz Home Run (+300 at FanDuel)
Cruz comes to face a weak Chicago staff fresh off having competed in the Derby. He’s also riding a five-game hit streak and has looked locked in at the plate lately, batting .375 over that stretch with a double and a homer.
While his season average sits at .212, his recent uptick in contact and power production shows he's seeing the ball better and finding gaps. The White Sox pitching staff has struggled all year, ranking near the bottom of the league in WHIP and batting average against, making them a soft matchup for him.
White Sox vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Aside from the anomaly that is Cruz’s sheer power this season, I’m looking for pitching staffs lito suppress contact quality and both teams following the break.
Both teams have been safe bets on the Under with a lack of public trust in their offensive output; the Pirates at just 38-54-3 and the White Sox similarly at 38-49-6 this season. Neither offense has consistently generated extra-base hits or high exit-velocity balls, per Statcast, which makes this another go on the Under.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-120 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
