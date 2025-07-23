White Sox vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 23
Jose Caballero delivered a pair of RBI singles and the Rays did all their scoring in the second inning, holding off a late push to edge the White Sox 4-3 on Tuesday night.
That sets up a rubber match Wednesday as both teams look to take the series in Tampa’s final home game of July.
Jonathan Cannon (4-7, 4.18 ERA) gets the nod for Chicago after spinning seven strong innings of one-run ball in a win over the Pirates last time out. The rookie right-hander has settled in nicely, posting a 2.60 ERA over his last three starts while showing improved command.
On the other side, Taj Bradley (6-6, 4.35 ERA) toes the rubber for Tampa Bay fresh off six scoreless frames in a dominant win over Baltimore. The young righty has found a rhythm himself, holding opponents to just a .183 batting average over his last 17.2 innings while logging 16 strikeouts against just five walks.
Here’s our prop and prediction.
White Sox vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-115)
- Rays -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- White Sox (+176)
- Rays (-210)
Total
- Over 9 (-102)
- Under 9 (-120)
White Sox vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (4-7, 4.18 ERA)
- Rays: Taj Bradley (6-6, 4.35 ERA)
White Sox vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Steinbrennner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Sun, CHSN
- White Sox Record: 36-66
- Rays Record: 53-49
White Sox vs. Rays Prop Bet
- Junior Caminero Over 1.5 Bases (-115 at FanDuel)
Caminero has a hit in six straight games and is batting .325 with four home runs over his last ten, slugging a robust .512 on the season. Cannon has solid fastball-slider metrics, but he mixes in a broader arsenal that may allow Caminero’s aggressive, power-centric approach to punish mistakes.
While Cannon has held batters down with runners in scoring position, Caminero’s ability to generate his own damage — via solo shots and gap power — makes him a strong candidate to eclipse the 1.5 total bases mark. His .260 average and 25 home runs make this a comfortable spot against a pitcher who still projects to an xFIP north of 4.70. Add in the warm, humid air and a flat White Sox bullpen, and Caminero’s bat could easily be the difference in a game expected to be light on scoring elsewhere.
White Sox vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Cannon is quietly putting together a sharp stretch, limiting opponents to a 2.60 ERA over his last three outings and showing elite poise with runners in scoring position — his .138 BAA and 0.425 OPS in those spots rank in the top percentile across the league. Meanwhile, Taj Bradley enters with a .122 opponent batting average over the last two weeks and has held hitters to a microscopic .171 slugging percentage in his last five starts.
These aren’t flukes; Bradley ranks among the league’s best in soft contact induced, especially against lefties. Tampa's offense has cooled significantly, hitting just .182 over the past four games, while Chicago remains near the basement in every meaningful offensive stat, including a .223 team average and 28th-ranked wRC+. Add in that both bullpens have ERAs under 3.00 over the last 17 innings of work, and there’s little reason to project high scoring.
Pick: Under 9 (-120 at FanDuel)
