White Sox vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 18
We have a battle of the Sox in store for the second time this season. Boston went 2-1 against Chicago in a series last weekend and now the two teams will face-off against each other for a second weekend in a row starting tonight.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's series opener, including my best bet.
White Sox vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-118)
- Red Sox -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- White Sox +180
- Red Sox -218
Total
- 9.5 (Over+102/Under -122)
White Sox vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 18
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, CHSN
- White Sox Record: 4-14
- Red Sox Record: 10-10
White Sox vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Martin Perez, LHP (1-0, 1.59 ERA)
- Boston: Hunter Dobbins, RHP (1-0, 3.6 ERA)
White Sox vs. Red Sox Best Prop Bet
- Martin Perez OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+112) via Caesars
If you want to back the White Sox but you don't want to bet on them to win, one way you could do it is by betting on Martin Perez to go OVER his strikeout total of 4.5. The Red Sox have struggled with striking out at the plate this season, sporting the fourth-highest strikeout percentage at 25.5%. Perez is averaging 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings pitched this season.
White Sox vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
With the wind in perfect conditions for home runs at Fenway Park, people have rushed to bet on the OVER, but now the number seems inflated at 9.5. I'm going to zig while other people zag and take the UNDER instead.
I don't care what the wind is doing, I'm not going to take the OVER in a game involving a White Sox team that's batting just .196 with an OPS of .566, both are the worst marks in the Majors. The Red Sox have also not been exactly a stellar offensive team, 15th in the Majors in OPS at .701.
We are also in store for a pitching matchup between two arms who have got off to strong stars in Martin Perez and Hunter Dobbins.
Give me the under in the battle of the Sox tonight.
Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-122) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!