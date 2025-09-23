White Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 23
The New York Yankees have the inside track on a Wild Card spot and an outside chance to catch the Blue Jays for the AL East title as they open up a three-game set against the White Sox.
The Yanks just took three of four in Baltimore to move to 8-3 in their last 11 games. On the flip side, the White Sox have lost eight of their last nine contests.
Can the Yankees take care of business against the Sox?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Yankees on Tuesday night.
White Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-111)
- Yankees -1.5 (-109)
Moneyline
- White Sox +186
- Yankees -232
Total
- 9 (Over -101/Under -120)
White Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Shane Smith (6-8, 4.06 ERA)
- Yankees: Luis Gil (4-1, 3.33 ERA)
White Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 23
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES
- White Sox record: 58-98
- Yankees record: 88-68
White Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Anthony Volpe OVER 0.5 Strikeouts (-191)
It’s safe to say that New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has not lived up to expectations.
After an up-and-down first two years in the league, it’s been downhill for Volpe this year. He’s batting just .211 with a .670 OPS. One of Volpe’s biggest issues is striking out. He has 145 strikeouts in 147 games compared to just 109 hits.
Shane Smith isn’t exactly a household name, but Volpe has struggled against him. In three plate appearances, Smith has struck him out twice.
Volpe has struck out at least one time in nine of his last 10 games, 18 of his last 20, and 70% of games this season. We’re paying some juice here at -191, but that only implies a 65.64% probability.
White Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
There is only one way you can look in this game and that is to the home team.
The Yankees blew out the Orioles 7-0, 6-1, and 7-1 in their three wins in Baltimore, which was preceded by a 10-5 win in Minnesota. The White Sox have lost eight of their last nine games, five of which were by at least two runs.
You can play it a bit safer with the moneyline, but the Yankees should be able to cover the run line in the final week of the season.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-109)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
