Wichita State vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for AAC Tournament Quarterfinal
The Memphis Tigers only lost two conference games all season, and one of them was to the Wichita State Shockers, who finished the regular season in eighth place in the AAC.
Now, the two teams will face off in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Wichita State got past South Florida on Thursday, and if the Shockers can pull off a second upset against the Tigers, they'll earn a spot in the AAC semifinals.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this quarterfinal showdown.
Wichita State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Wichita State +9.5 (-110)
- Memphis -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wichita State +350
- Memphis -465
Total
- OVER 147.5 (-110)
- UNDER 147.5 (-110)
Wichita State vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dickies Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Wichita State Record: 19-13 (8-10 Conference)
- Memphis Record: 26-5 (16-2 Conference)
Wichita State vs. Memphis Key Players to Watch
Wichita State
Corey Washington: When Wichita State pulled off the upset against Memphis, Corey Washington played a significant role. He recorded 18 points and an eye-popping 15 rebounds. The Tigers will need to find a way to prevent that from happening in the rubber match.
Memphis
PJ Haggerty: PJ Haggerty has been one of the best players in the country this season, averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He was held to shooting just 22.2% from the field in the last game against the Shockers, so the Tigers will need him to have a much better performance this time around.
Wichita State vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
The Shockers' win against Memphis was more of an anomaly than something we should expect on Friday. Everything went right for Wichita State, including having an uncharacteristically strong day shooting. On the season, the Shockers rank 284th in the country in effective field goal percentage. Considering Memphis comes into this game ranking 80th in defensive efficiency, the Tigers should do a much better job shutting them down than they did last time.
Memphis does have a turnover issue, ranking 303rd in turnovers per possession, but Wichita State isn't built to take advantage of that. The Shockers rank just 287th in opponent turnovers per possession.
Not only is Memphis the much more skilled team, but they hold a stylistic advantage as well. I'll lay the points with the Tigers.
Pick: Memphis -9.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!