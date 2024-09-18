Wings vs. Aces WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Sept. 19 (Trust Las Vegas)
The Las Vegas Aces are peaking at the right time.
A’ja Wilson and company have won four straight games and eight of their last 10 contests, moving into one game of the No. 3 seed in the standings.
Since the Aces have won the season series with the Connecticut Sun, they could earn the No. 3 seed in the standings with a win on Thursday and a Sun loss to the Chicago Sky.
That gives the Aces something to play for, and it’s a reason why they’re nearly double-digit favorites on Thursday.
Dallas, on the other hand, has been eliminated from playoff contention ahead of the season finale and has dropped eight straight games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Thursday night.
Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +8.5 (-108)
- Aces -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wings: +330
- Aces: -450
Total
- 177.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wings vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Wings record: 9-30
- Aces record: 26-13
Wings vs. Aces Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Teaira McCowan – out
- Stephanie Soares – out
Aces Injury Report
- Kierstan Bell – day-to-day
Wings vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: Ogunbowale has scored the ball at a high level all season, putting up 27 points on Sunday in a loss to the Indiana Fever. The All-Star guard is averaging 22.2 points, 4.6 points and 5.1 assists per game.
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: Wilson has scored at least 20 points in 10 of her last 11 games, and she broke Angel Reese’s single-season rebounding record on Tuesday night. With the No. 3 seed still on the line, don’t be shocked if Wilson turns in another huge game on Thursday.
Wings vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
I’m going to bet on Las Vegas to cover in this game, especially if the Sun lose early in the night against Chicago.
The Aces are playing some of their best basketball of the season, and they’re in line to face either the Indiana Fever or Seattle Storm in the first round of the playoffs.
With Dallas (eight losses in a row) struggling, I can’t get behind the nine-win Wings to cover the spread in this one.
Dallas is just 7-12 against the spread at home in the 2024 season and 13-26 overall.
I’ll back the Aces, who have something to play for at this point, in Thursday’s regular season finale.
Pick: Aces -8.5 (-112)
