Wings vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 13
For the second time this season, two of the best young guards in the WNBA will face off, as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon.
Indiana won the first meeting between these teams by eight points in Dallas, but Clark (groin) did not play in the matchup. Now, the All-Star guard is back in action, and Indiana is 1-1 since she’s returned after blowing out the Atlanta Dream by 17 points in its last game.
Bueckers and the Wings have struggled on the road, going just 2-9 straight up, and they enter this matchup with just six wins in their first 21 games.
However, Arike Ogunbowale (thumb) is listed as probable for this game and should provide the Wings with a boost on the offensive end.
Let’s break down this game, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this Sunday afternoon matchup.
Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +10 (-105)
- Fever -10 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wings: +410
- Fever: -550
Total
- 175 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wings vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Wings record: 6-15
- Fever record: 10-10
Wings vs. Fever Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Ty Harris – out
- DiJonai Carrington – out
- Maddy Siegrist – out
- Arike Ogunbowale – probable
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Wings vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 16.5 Points (-120)
This season, Bueckers is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field, yet oddsmakers have set her at just 16.5 points in this game.
In her last meeting with the Fever, Bueckers went off for 27 points on 18 shots, and she’s averaging 16.4 shots per game over her last 10 games since returning from concussion protocol.
Even with Ogunbowale back, I think Bueckers is going to have a big showing in this matchup on Sunday.
Wings vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
The Fever lost badly to the Golden State Valkyries in Clark’s first game back in action from a groin injury, but they then blew out the Atlanta Dream (at home) to move back to 10-10 in the 2025 season.
While Dallas has a net rating that is a little better than its record indicates, the Wings simply aren’t that great, ranking in the bottom five in the W in defensive rating and just seventh in offensive rating.
That’s why I lean with the Fever to cover the spread in this game, as Dallas is just 2-9 straight up on the road and 9-12 overall against the spread.
The Fever already have an eight-point road win over Dallas this season, and Clark missed that game with her groin injury. So, one has to think Indiana will have even more firepower (it scored 94 points in that game) on Sunday.
Despite Clark missing a ton of time in 2025, the Fever are still fourth in the W in net rating this season. I expect them to pick up the win in Sunday’s matchup to move over .500 in the 2025 campaign.
Pick: Fever -10 (-115 at DraftKings)
