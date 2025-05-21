Wings vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 21
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx are off to a fast start in the 2025 season, winning each of their first two games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Dallas Wings and No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers.
These teams met on Friday, May 16, in their respective season openers, and the Lynx dominated that game, winning 99-84 in Dallas.
The Wings have yet to pick up a win this season, losing to the Seattle Storm on Monday night despite a big game from Bueckers. The rookie finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and eight assists to pace Dallas.
Unfortunately, All-Star shooting guard Arike Ogunbowale is in an awful shooting slump for the Wings, going 4-for-12 against the Lynx and 2-for-14 against the Storm. She’s averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting just 23.1 percent from the field.
Oddsmakers have set the Lynx as sizable favorites in their first home game of the season, and they’re off to a solid 2-0 start against the spread in 2025.
Can they cover again in a second meeting with Dallas?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wings +9.5 (-110)
- Lynx -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +360
- Lynx: -470
Total
- 168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Wings record: 0-2
- Lynx record: 2-0
Wings vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- None to report
Lynx Injury Report
- Kayla McBride – day-to-day
Wings vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
These picks are player prop suggestions based on previous performance.
Dallas Wings
- Paige Bueckers OVER Points, Rebounds and Assists
I’m going to continue to ride with this prop for Bueckers, as she’s been the Wings’ best player so far this season. The rookie is averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting over 41 percent from the field.
Bueckers has a tendency from her college days to take a step back in her offensive aggression, but she took 14 shots (hitting seven) against Seattle. If that usage keeps up, she’s a great look in this market.
Minnesota Lynx
- Napheesa Collier OVER Points
With Kayla McBride (personal) missing the first two games of the season, Collier has been an even bigger player on the offensive end for Minnesota, averaging 28.8 points per game while attempting 21 and 18 shots in her two contests.
Collier is one of the best scorers in the W, and she should have no problem against this Wings team that allowed 99 points (34 to Collier) to the Lynx in the opener.
Wings vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
I have a hard time trusting Dallas to cover the spread here after a rough start to the campaign.
Not only are the Wings 0-2 against the spread, but they’ve struggled on offense, ranking 10th in offensive rating and ninth in effective field goal percentage.
With the way this Wings team is constructed, Ogunbowale has to be an effective scorer, but that has not been the case earlier in the campaign. I don’t see that changing against an elite Minnesota defense, especially with the Lynx playing their home opener.
Minnesota has covered easily in both of its games to open the season, ranking No. 1 in offensive rating and fourth in net rating. If McBride can return, the Lynx are going to be an even tougher team to deal with in this matchup.
Last season, the Wings were just 13-27 against the spread, and it appears they’re having some of the same struggles in 2025. Without Ogunbowale playing at a high level, this Dallas team simply isn’t built to contend just yet against a team like Minnesota.
Pick: Lynx -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.