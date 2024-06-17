Wings vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA on Monday, June 17
The Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings are on two different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their record in the 2024 season, and they’ll match up in Minnesota on Monday.
The Lynx are No. 1 in the Western Conference – No. 3 in the league – with a 10-3 record, looking like a team ready to leap into the elite in the WNBA this season.
Meanwhile, the Wings are decimated by injuries, down Natasha Howard, Satou Sabally and Jaelyn Brown, and it’s shown. The Wings have dropped seven straight games to fall to 3-9 and are just ninth in the league in net rating.
That’s led to oddsmakers setting the Lynx as double-digit favorites at home, where they are 6-1 straight up on the season.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and a best bet for the lone game in the W on Monday.
Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +10 (-108)
- Lynx -10 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wings: +370
- Lynx: -485
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wings vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Wings record: 3-9
- Lynx record: 10-3
Wings vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Natasha Howard – out
- Jaelyn Brown – out
- Satou Sabally – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Diamond Miller – out
- Natisha Hiedeman – day-to-day
- Bridget Carleton – day-to-day
Wings vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: The offensive burden this season has fallen heavily on Arike Ogunbowale, and it’s taken a toll on her efficiency. Ogunbowale only made 2-of-15 shots in her last game, and she’s now shooting 35.3 percent from the field on the season despite averaging 24.9 points per game. Unless she has a big game, the Wings are in a tough spot going forward without Sabally and Howard.
Minnesota Lynx
Kayla McBride: The 2024 season has been a great one for sharpshooter Kayla McBride, who is averaging 17.0 points per game and shooting 49.5 percent from beyond the arc. While McBride scored just seven points in her last game, she put up double figures in five straight ahead of that. If she gets going from deep, the Lynx are really tough to beat.
Wings vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Dallas has not been awful against the spread overall this season, but after getting blown out by the Connecticut Sun on Saturday (at home), the Wings are now 0-6 against the spread in their last six games.
Yikes.
I think that continues tonight against a Lynx team that has quickly become a contender to win it all this season, posting the No. 3 offense, No. 2 defense and No. 3 net rating through their first 13 games.
Not only is Minnesota 10-3 straight up, but it is 10-3 against the spread as well. Oddsmakers may be adjusting for the strong start, but I still love the Lynx to cover here.
Dallas not only lacks the offensive firepower without Howard and Sabally, but it also ranks 11th out of 12 teams in defensive rating, making it extremely tough to stay in games.
The Lynx already have an 11-point home win over the Wings to hang their hat on this season, and I could see a similar outcome on Monday unless Ogunbowale has a massive scoring night. Even then, it may not come efficiently, which helps the Lynx as well.
Lay the points with the home team.
Pick: Lynx -10 (-112)
