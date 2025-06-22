Wings vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, June 22
The Dallas Wings are coming off a win on Friday night against the Connecticut Sun to get to 3-11 in the 2025 campaign, and they have an afternoon matchup with a struggling Washington Mystics team on Sunday.
Washington started the season 2-0, but it is just 3-8 since, losing to the Atlanta Dream by one in a high-scoring affair on Friday. The Mystics did pick up a win over the Chicago Sky earlier in the week, but they’re in danger of falling in the standings if they can’t get back on track against some of the better teams in the W.
Dallas and No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers have not fallen in that category this season, but the Wings are looking to prove that their slow start to the season won’t be the norm for the entire 2025 campaign.
With some key players like Teaira McCowan, Ty Harris and Maddy Siegrist out, the Wings are set as road dogs on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +3 (-110)
- Mystics -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +130
- Mystics: -155
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 22
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Wings record: 3-11
- Mystics record: 5-8
Wings vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Maddy Siegrist – out
- Tyasha Harris – out
- Luisa Geiselsoder – out
- Teaira McCowan – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
Wings vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER Points
Since returning from concussion protocol, Bueckers has been extremely aggressive for the Wings, attempting at least 16 shots in every game.
She’s averaging 18.0 points per game this season while shooting 46.9 percent from the field, and she has three games (out of four) with 20 or more points since coming back. I think she’ll take advantage of a Washington team that is just eighth in the WNBA in defensive rating this season, especially if she continues to take shots at her current volume.
Wings vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Dallas has really struggled against the spread this season, covering in just five of its 14 games, but I think the Wings are a little undervalued at three-point dogs on Sunday.
Dallas has the No. 6 offensive rating in the W this season, and it has looked much better with Bueckers in the lineup, going 3-3 in the last six games that she’s played in. Meanwhile, the Mystics have slipped to 10th in the W in offensive rating and eighth in both defensive and net rating.
Washington does have a better net rating than the Wings, but only the Sun have a worse offensive rating than Washington over its last 10 contests.
Dallas has won back-to-back games, and I wouldn’t be shocked if it keeps this streak going, especially with Arike Ogunbowale and Bueckers both putting together some solid scoring performances during this stretch.
Pick: Wings +3 (-110 at DraftKings)
